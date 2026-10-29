Qatar Participates In GCC Standing Committee Meeting Of Legislation Officials
Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the 31st meeting of the Standing Committee of Officials of Legislation Departments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Qatar's delegation was headed by Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Buainain.
The meeting discussed several topics, including the work strategy of the GCC Standing Committee of Officials of Legislation Departments and the referral of draft legislative instruments to the relevant committee for study and review.
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