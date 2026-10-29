Taking Action Against Caravan Organizers Facilitating Illegal Immigration To The United States

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Trump Administration will not tolerate actions that undermine the national security or immigration laws of the United States and is resolute in protecting the integrity of U.S. borders, disrupting smuggling networks, and promoting accountability for those who seek to profit from illegal immigration. That is why the Department of State previously announced a policy to restrict visas to foreign government officials and others who are believed to be responsible for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to our nation. The Department stands ready to use this policy to take action against individuals who knowingly organize, promote, support, or finance caravans that facilitate illegal immigration to the United States. Any of these individuals or any caravan participants who apply for a U.S. visa or attempt to travel to our nation will face additional scrutiny, and the Department will take appropriate action, which may include refusing or revoking their visas.

Investigations indicate individuals have recruited, coordinated, and directed large groups of immigrants traveling through Central America and Mexico toward the U.S. southern border. In the past week, the Department took steps to impose visa restrictions on more than 15 individuals involved in organizing, facilitating, or promoting recent migrant caravans.

Crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization violates the law and can lead to arrest, detention, deportation, and a future ban on entry to the United States. Those individuals involved in facilitating or participating in such illegal activity will be considered for visa restrictions.