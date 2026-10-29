Scammers Are Using Tap-To-Pay Tricks To Steal Money - 5 Ways To Protect Your Cards

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You stop at a crowded farmers market, purchase a few items, and tap your credit card against a payment terminal without thinking twice. It's fast, convenient, and something millions of Americans do every day. But what if the person collecting your payment isn't charging the amount you agreed to, or someone nearby is attempting to initiate a transaction without your knowledge?

Consumer protection officials are warning about tap-to-pay scams, sometimes called“ghost tapping,” that exploit the convenience of contactless payment technology. These schemes can involve fraudulent payment terminals, deceptive merchants, or attempts to charge unsuspecting consumers using portable payment devices. The Better Business Burea has documented complaints involving contactless payment fraud, including one report in which a supposed fundraiser allegedly charged a woman $537 without clearly displaying the transaction amount.

Fortunately, protecting yourself doesn't mean abandoning contactless payments altogether. Here are five practical precautions that can help keep your credit cards, debit cards, and bank accounts safer.

1. Always Check the Amount Before Tapping Your Card

One of the easiest ways to protect yourself from tap-to-pay scams is to verify the payment amount before completing a transaction. Fraudsters posing as legitimate vendors may present a payment terminal without clearly displaying the total or merchant information. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Consumer Protection Divisio, scammers sometimes request a small donation but process a substantially larger charge.

Imagine agreeing to donate $10 at a street festival, only to discover that the transaction actually charged your card $100. That's why it is crucial to confirm the merchant name, total amount, and any additional tip before tapping, and refuse to complete payments when the information isn't visible.

2. Be Cautious Around Portable Payment Readers

Portable payment terminals have made it easier for legitimate small businesses to accept cards, but scammers can also misuse similar technology. Some contactless payment fraud involves individuals attempting to initiate transactions while standing close to unsuspecting consumers. Because near-field communication technology works only at very short distances, these attempts generally require close proximity rather than someone secretly reading your card from across a room.

Be particularly cautious when someone approaches you unexpectedly with a payment device or pressures you to tap without explaining the charge. Keeping your cards secured in a wallet or purse, rather than loose in an easily accessible pocket, adds another practical layer of protection.

3. Turn On Transaction Alerts for Every Card

One of the biggest financial dangers associated with tap-to-pay scams is that unauthorized charges may go unnoticed until someone reviews their account statement. Many banks and credit card issuers allow customers to receive notifications whenever their cards are used, sometimes within seconds of a transaction. Monitoring accounts for unfamiliar merchants and suspicious transactions is recommended, including small charges that could indicate fraudulent activity.

For example, receiving an unexpected $8 transaction alert while you're sitting at home could help you identify a problem before additional charges occur. Open your bank's official app or website, find its notification settings, and enable purchase alerts for both your credit and debit cards whenever available.

4. Use Your Phone's Payment Security Features

Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet offer security features that can help protect your payment information when used properly. These systems generally use tokenization, which substitutes a device-specific payment credential for your actual card number during transactions. Mobile payments also typically require device authentication, such as a passcode, fingerprint, or facial recognition, although exact requirements vary by device and settings.

It's a good idea to enable authentication features on mobile payment apps to reduce the risk of unauthorized payments if someone gains access to your phone. Review your phone's wallet settings, keep your operating system updated, and avoid approving any payment request you don't recognize.

5. Consider Extra Protection for Physical Contactless Cards

If you're concerned about tap-to-pay scams involving someone attempting to read a card without your permission, an RFID-blocking wallet or protective sleeve is one option. RFID-blocking accessories can be good tools as a precaution against unauthorized contactless card reading. However, contactless cards use security technology designed to make fraudulent transactions difficult, and RFID-blocking products don't prevent scams involving deceptive merchants or payment amounts you personally approve. You should also understand that purchasing an expensive protective wallet isn't necessary for everyone, particularly if you're already taking basic card-security precautions. The most important safeguards remain monitoring your accounts, protecting your physical cards, and checking payment details before authorizing transactions.

What to Do if You Notice a Suspicious Tap-to-Pay Charge

If an unfamiliar charge appears on your statement, contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately using the number printed on your card or listed in its official app. Explain that you believe the transaction was unauthorized, request an investigation, and ask whether the affected card should be locked or replaced.

Financial institutions generally have 10 business days to investigate reported unauthorized electronic fund transfers, although certain exceptions and extended investigation periods apply. Keep records of the suspicious charge, the date you reported it, and any correspondence with your financial institution. You can also report suspected scams through the Federal Trade Commission's ReportFrau website.

Why Debit Card Fraud Can Be Especially Disruptive

Although both credit and debit cards have federal fraud protections, unauthorized debit transactions can create immediate financial problems because the money comes directly from your bank account. For retirees or households living on fixed incomes, even a temporary loss of several hundred dollars could interfere with rent, groceries, prescriptions, or utility payments.

Consumer liability depends on the type of card, whether the card was lost or stolen, and how quickly unauthorized activity is reported. For a lost or stolen debit card, reporting within two business days of discovering the loss generally limits liability to $50, while waiting longer can increase potential losses.

It's generally a good idea to review transactions frequently and report suspicious activity promptly. At the end of the day, doing so can help preserve your rights and reduce financial disruption.

Don't Confuse Every Tap-to-Pay Warning With a Real Threat

Not every alarming social media post about contactless payments describes a verified scam. In July 2025, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Cente addressed viral claims that fraudulent stickers placed over gas station payment terminals were stealing card information. Investigators said they had not identified legitimate instances of that particular sticker scheme and emphasized that contactless payments remained a safer option than magnetic-stripe swiping at gas pumps.

Modern contactless payment technology includes security protections, and successfully initiating an unauthorized transaction is more complicated than simply walking past someone with a card reader. However, while tap-to-pay scams can occur, that doesn't mean every contactless transaction or unfamiliar payment terminal is dangerous.

A Few Seconds of Caution Can Protect Your Money

Tap-to-pay scams are a reminder that even convenient payment technology requires some basic financial awareness. Checking transaction amounts, securing physical cards, enabling banking alerts, and using mobile wallet authentication can significantly reduce opportunities for fraud. Consumers should also remember that legitimate contactless payments are generally secure, and avoiding the technology entirely isn't necessarily the safest financial decision. If you discover an unauthorized charge, report it immediately rather than waiting for your next monthly statement. Taking a few seconds to verify a payment today could save you from the inconvenience and financial stress of disputing fraudulent charges tomorrow.

Do you regularly use tap-to-pay with your credit or debit cards, or do you prefer inserting your card into the payment terminal? Have you ever noticed a suspicious charge after using contactless payment? Share your experiences in the comments.