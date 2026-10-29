Your Medicare Drug Plan Covers Your Prescription Today - But Will It In January?

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Picture this: you walk into your pharmacy in January to refill a prescription you've taken for years, only to discover that your Medicare drug plan no longer covers it the same way. Instead of your usual $15 copay, the pharmacist tells you the medication will cost significantly more, or that your insurance requires additional approval before paying. For retirees managing several prescriptions on a fixed income, that kind of surprise can quickly disrupt a carefully planned budget.

Unfortunately, Medicare Part D coverage changes can happen from one year to the next, even when you stay enrolled in the same insurance plan. Prescription drug plans can adjust their covered medication lists, pharmacy networks, cost-sharing requirements, and other benefits for the upcoming year.

With Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period running from October 15 through December 7, now is the time to review what your 2027 prescription coverage will actually look like. Here's what retirees need to know before January arrives.

Your Plan's Drug List Can Change Every Year

Every Medicare Part D plan maintains a formulary, which is the list of prescription medications the insurance company agrees to cover. Plans must follow federal coverage requirements, but they have flexibility in determining which specific drugs appear on their formularies. That means a medication covered in 2026 might face different coverage conditions in 2027, or it could be removed from the formulary altogether, subject to applicable Medicare protections.

Plans can also change a drug's placement within their pricing tiers, potentially increasing what beneficiaries pay at the pharmacy counter.

A Covered Medication Could Move to a More Expensive Tier

Even when your medication remains covered, its position on your plan's formulary can affect your out-of-pocket costs. Many Medicare drug plans organize medications into tiers, with lower tiers generally associated with less expensive generic drugs and higher tiers often containing brand-name or specialty medications.

For example, a prescription that currently carries a $10 copay might move to a tier requiring $40, depending on the plan's 2027 benefit structure. Someone filling that prescription every month could face an additional $360 in annual expenses simply because of the change in cost-sharing.

If you're unsure whether your current coverage is still competitive, Chapter offers free Medicare plan reviews, and you can speak with an advisor at (864) 668-3280 to compare available options based on your prescriptions and healthcare needs.

A New Deductible Could Make January Especially Expensive

One overlooked consequence of Medicare Part D coverage changes is that deductibles and other cost-sharing requirements can reset when the calendar year begins. For 2027, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has increased the maximum Part D deductible from $615 in 2026 to $700, although individual plans may charge less or have no deductible. That means some retirees could face higher prescription expenses early in the year before their coverage begins paying its share.

The annual out-of-pocket cap for covered Part D drugs is also increasing from $2,100 in 2026 to $2,400 in 2027. It's important to take the time to truly understand these changes before January, as this can help retirees prepare for potentially higher upfront prescription expenses and determine whether another plan might better fit their retirement budget.

Your Pharmacy Might No Longer Offer the Lowest Price

A medication can remain covered while becoming more expensive simply because your pharmacy's relationship with your insurance plan changes. Medicare drug plans maintain pharmacy networks, and some offer lower copayments or coinsurance when beneficiaries use preferred pharmacies. For example, someone accustomed to filling prescriptions at a neighborhood pharmacy might discover that another location offers significantly lower prices under the plan's new terms.

According to Medicare's Open Enrollment guidance, pharmacy networks and other plan benefits can change annually. Before renewing your coverage, confirm that your preferred pharmacy remains in-network and compare its estimated prescription prices with other available locations.

Prior Authorization Could Delay Your Next Refill

Another potential surprise involves new restrictions on medications that were previously available without additional approval. Medicare Part D plans may use prior authorization, step therapy, and quantity limits to manage certain prescription drug costs. Prior authorization requires the plan to approve a medication before covering it, while step therapy may require trying another covered treatment first. A retiree who has taken the same prescription for years could encounter a delay if the plan introduces new requirements for January. That said, beneficiaries and their prescribers can request coverage exceptions when medically necessary, although approval isn't guaranteed.

The Annual Notice of Change Deserves a Closer Look

Your insurance company should have already provided an Annual Notice of Change explaining important differences between your 2026 coverage and the plan's 2027 benefits. This document can identify changes involving premiums, deductibles, copayments, and other plan provisions that may affect your healthcare budget. However, beneficiaries should also examine the plan's formulary and Evidence of Coverage documents to understand how individual medications will be handled. Beneficiaries should review their coverage rather than automatically assuming their existing plan remains the best option.

If you're having trouble interpreting the changes, a free consultation with Chapter can help you compare your existing coverage with other available Medicare plans, and there's no obligation to switch if your current plan is already a good fit.

Medicare's New Drug Prices Could Help Some Retirees

Not every change coming in January will necessarily increase prescription costs for Medicare beneficiaries. Beginning January 1, 2027, negotiated Medicare prices take effect for a second group of 15 medications under the federal Drug Price Negotiation Program. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provides information about the selected medications and negotiated prices.

However, the amount an individual beneficiary saves depends on their particular prescription, insurance plan, cost-sharing structure, and applicable coverage requirements. Retirees taking medications included in the negotiation program should compare their estimated 2027 costs rather than assuming the lower negotiated price automatically translates into an identical reduction at the pharmacy counter.

How to Compare Your 2027 Prescription Coverage Before December 7

The most practical way to investigate Medicare Part D coverage changes is to compare your actual medications against the plans available in your ZIP code. Start by creating a complete list of prescriptions, including drug names, dosages, quantities, and how frequently you refill them. Next, visit Medicare's Plan Compare tool or contact Chapter's Medicare advisors, who can help you review available plans and evaluate costs, drug coverage, and pharmacy options. Chapter offers its plan-review service at no cost, with no pressure to change coverage, and you can reach an advisor directly at (864) 668-3280.

Whether you compare plans independently or seek assistance, pay attention to premiums, deductibles, pharmacy networks, formulary restrictions, and total projected annual expenses rather than selecting a plan based solely on its monthly premium.

Don't Wait Until January to Discover Your Coverage Changed

The biggest mistake retirees can make is assuming that because their prescriptions are covered today, everything will work exactly the same way next year. Medicare Part D coverage changes can affect drug formularies, pricing tiers, pharmacy networks, deductibles, and approval requirements, sometimes creating expensive surprises for people who never review their plans. Medicare's Open Enrollment Period ends December 7, 2026, and coverage selections generally take effect January 1, 2027. Taking time to compare your prescriptions and available plans now could help protect both your access to necessary medications and your retirement budget.

For personalized help, visit Chapter or call (864) 668-3280 for a free Medicare plan review with no obligation to enroll, and remember to consult your prescriber before making any changes to your medications.

Have you ever arrived at the pharmacy in January and discovered that your Medicare plan changed the price or coverage of a prescription? Do you review your drug plan every fall, or have you typically kept the same coverage year after year? Share your experience in the comments.