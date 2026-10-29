SPCX, ASTS, RKLB Slide Overnight: Amazon Reaffirms 2026 Satellite Service Debut - Retail Weighs Competitive Threat



Amazon kept Leo's 2026 debut on track, with cost capitalization expected in Q1 2027.

Leo has launched nearly 400 satellites; Starlink operates over 11,000 and serves 13.6 million consumer subscribers. AT & T will offer Leo broadband to enterprise and public-sector customers.

SpaceX (SPCX), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares fell overnight heading into Friday, while Amazon's reaffirmed plans to begin Leo satellite service this year kept competitive threats in focus among retail traders.

ASTS stock fell 5%, RKLB slid 6% and SPCX dropped 4% in overnight trading heading into Friday. The declines followed a mixed regular session, when ASTS gained 2% and RKLB rose 1%, while SPCX closed 1% lower.

Amazon Keeps Its 2026 Satellite Debut On Schedule

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy kept the satellite-service timeline intact on Thursday's earnings call.“Finally, Amazon Leo remains on track to begin initial service this year,” he said.

CFO Brian Olsavsky also repeated the target, while flagging a later-than-expected shift in how Amazon accounts for Leo's costs.“Amazon Leo's commercial service is on track to begin initial service this year, and we expect to begin capitalizing certain costs in Q1 of next year, including production and launch costs,” Olsavsky said.“This is later than I've been predicting in earlier earnings calls. As a result, we will continue to expense the majority of Leo-related costs in Q4.”

The accounting change is now expected in the first quarter of 2027. The initial service target remains 2026.

Amazon Enters The Race With AT & T In Its Corner

Amazon is preparing to challenge SpaceX's Starlink, but the gap in scale is wide. Leo has launched nearly 400 satellites across 14 missions ahead of its service debut this year. Meanwhile, SpaceX said it operated more than 11,000 Starlink satellites earlier this month.

Starlink also has an established customer base. SpaceX reported 13.6 million consumer subscribers at the end of September, alongside hundreds of thousands of enterprise subscribers and more than 3,800 aircraft equipped with Starlink. Its services span homes, businesses, aviation and maritime connectivity.

Amazon's agreement with AT & T (T), announced last month, also gives Leo a route into business and government customers. AT & T will become the first major U.S. telecom provider to offer Leo connectivity to enterprise and public-sector customers, putting Amazon in competition for customers Starlink already serves. AT & T plans to combine Leo's satellite broadband with its fiber and 5G services, handling equipment, installation, billing and technical support.

Amazon Moves Closer To ASTS' Market

Amazon's satellite ambitions also extend into AST SpaceMobile's market: connecting phones directly from space.

The FCC approved Amazon's $11.5 billion acquisition of Globalstar (GSAT) this week, boosting its access to satellite infrastructure and mobile-satellite spectrum. The deal is expected to close in 2027. Amazon has separately proposed up to 5,105 direct-to-device satellites, with deployment beginning in 2028 - later than Leo's initial broadband service this year.

AST SpaceMobile is already building its BlueBird network to deliver cellular broadband directly to standard, unmodified smartphones. In August, it reported 13 spacecraft in orbit and preparations for beta services in 2026. It also reported partnerships with more than 60 mobile operators collectively serving over 3 billion subscribers, giving it potential distribution through existing carrier networks.

Its partners include AT & T, Verizon and Vodafone. AST SpaceMobile's strategy combines carrier spectrum with access to mobile-satellite spectrum, allowing operators to extend coverage beyond their terrestrial networks.

Rocket Lab Eyes Business Behind Satellite Boom

Rocket Lab's exposure to the satellite race is different: it builds rockets, spacecraft and components for commercial, government and defense customers. Its competitive overlap with SpaceX is in launch services, while growing satellite constellations also create potential demand for its hardware.

The company's Electron rocket completed its 98th mission this month, deploying three satellites for signals-intelligence company HawkEye 360. It was Electron's 19th launch of 2026 and its third dedicated mission for that customer.

Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a reusable medium-lift rocket designed for larger missions, including constellation deployment. Its inaugural flight is now expected in 2027. Amazon has already booked Leo launches with Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS, SPCX And RKLB?

On Stocktwits, ASTS and SPCX shared 'bearish' retail sentiment, while RKLB held 'neutral'. Message volume was 'low' across all three tickers.

One user highlighted Leo's service timeline:“$AMZN says Leo 'remains on track to begin initial service' by year-end as Amazon prepares to enter satellite broadband market.”

A separate trader took a bullish view, saying that Amazon and Starlink's aggressive expansion strengthened the case for AST SpaceMobile. Others speculated about Amazon acquiring ASTS.

As for RKLB, the debate shifted to whether larger companies building their own satellite networks would squeeze smaller providers or create new launch opportunities. One user questioned Rocket Lab's prospects as Amazon and SpaceX expand:“What is $RKLB going to launch? The giants are taking up Space.”

Another user saw a potential opening if SpaceX became less willing to launch missions for other space companies:“If Musk chooses to not service other space companies with launches, Rocket Lab will be glad to take that business.”

So far this year, SPCX is down 11%, ASTS has fallen 41% and RKLB has lost 15%.

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