Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure System Brings Heavy Rainfall Across Districts

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab made landfall recently, but a fresh low-pressure system is bringing spell after spell of rain across Kolkata and South Bengal districts since Thursday. Check forecast

Alipore Meteorological Centre reported that severe cyclonic storm Arnab moved northwards at 18 kmph over the last 6 hours. Its remnant system now sits over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha. The system intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over northern Chhattisgarh and northwestern Odisha on Thursday evening. Sagar Island in Bengal might see up to 80 mm rainfall, while a fresh low-pressure system formed over the Andaman region.Weather officials confirmed a new low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea. The system will turn into a well-marked low-pressure area within 24 hours and intensify into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 24 hours. Light to moderate rain will hit many parts of South Bengal, with heavy rain at isolated coastal spots. Recent rainfall figures include Sagar Island (80 mm), Itamogra (80 mm), Digha (80 mm), Panskura (80 mm), Gopiballavpur in Jhargram (70 mm), Tamluk (70 mm), Purihansa in Purulia (60 mm), Phulberia (50 mm), Midnapore (50 mm), Jhargram (50 mm), and Amta in Howrah (50 mm).Alipore Weather Office predicted widespread rainfall across Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts today, with scattered rain in other parts. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph will sweep across several South Bengal districts on Friday, accompanied by light rain at isolated places.Weather forecasters expected rain across most North Bengal districts on Friday. Officials issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, alongside heavy rain warnings for Kalimpong and Alipurduar. Rain will continue across many places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar on Saturday as well.Weather officials barred fishermen from venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours due to the low-pressure system. The forecast warns of lightning strikes, waterlogging in low-lying areas, crop damage, and potential landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Officials advised people to stay indoors during lightning and avoid standing under trees or electric poles.