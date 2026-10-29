Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 30: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,32,241
|Rs 1,44,367
|Rs 1,94,716
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,32,424
|Rs 1,44,568
|Rs 1,94,791
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,32,059
|Rs 1,44,169
|Rs 1,94,808
|Chennai
|Rs 1,32,504
|Rs 1,44,655
|Rs 1,94,808
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,32,415
|Rs 1,44,558
|Rs 1,94,876
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,32,472
|Rs 1,44,620
|Rs 1,94,743
What Buyers Should Know Before Purchasing Gold
Gold purity is an essential factor when comparing jewellery prices. While 24-carat gold has a higher purity, 22-carat gold is widely used to manufacture ornaments because its composition makes it more suitable for everyday jewellery.
Silver prices also remain important for consumers purchasing silver coins, utensils, ornaments and investment products. Comparing rates across sellers can help buyers make informed purchasing decisions.
It is worth remembering that the final price of jewellery may differ from the reference gold rate. Making charges, applicable taxes and individual jeweller pricing policies can increase the amount payable at the time of purchase.
Buyers should also confirm the latest rates with their local jeweller before making a transaction, as bullion prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Checking daily gold and silver rates can help consumers plan their purchases and compare market prices more effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment