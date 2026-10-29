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Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 30: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Your City

Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 30: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Your City


Date: 2026-10-29 10:45:26

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold and silver prices are an important consideration for Indian consumers planning jewellery purchases, investments or festive shopping. On Friday, October 30, buyers can check the latest city-wise rates to compare prices before visiting jewellery stores.

Gold prices vary across cities depending on local market conditions, transportation costs and dealer premiums. The purity of gold also plays a significant role in determining its price, with 24-carat gold generally preferred for investment purposes and 22-carat gold commonly used in jewellery.

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Indian Cities

The following table lists the reference retail rates for 22-carat and 24-carat gold, along with silver prices, across six major Indian cities.

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs 1,32,241 Rs 1,44,367 Rs 1,94,716
Mumbai Rs 1,32,424 Rs 1,44,568 Rs 1,94,791
Kolkata Rs 1,32,059 Rs 1,44,169 Rs 1,94,808
Chennai Rs 1,32,504 Rs 1,44,655 Rs 1,94,808
Bengaluru Rs 1,32,415 Rs 1,44,558 Rs 1,94,876
Hyderabad Rs 1,32,472 Rs 1,44,620 Rs 1,94,743

What Buyers Should Know Before Purchasing Gold

Gold purity is an essential factor when comparing jewellery prices. While 24-carat gold has a higher purity, 22-carat gold is widely used to manufacture ornaments because its composition makes it more suitable for everyday jewellery.

Silver prices also remain important for consumers purchasing silver coins, utensils, ornaments and investment products. Comparing rates across sellers can help buyers make informed purchasing decisions.

It is worth remembering that the final price of jewellery may differ from the reference gold rate. Making charges, applicable taxes and individual jeweller pricing policies can increase the amount payable at the time of purchase.

Buyers should also confirm the latest rates with their local jeweller before making a transaction, as bullion prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Checking daily gold and silver rates can help consumers plan their purchases and compare market prices more effectively.

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AsiaNet News

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