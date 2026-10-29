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Italy's Naples Airport To Close For Redevelopment From Nov 1 To 30

Italy's Naples Airport To Close For Redevelopment From Nov 1 To 30


Date: 2026-10-29 10:04:10

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

ROME (Italy), Oct 30 (NNN-ANSA) -- Italy's Naples Airport is to close for redevelopment from Nov 1 to 30, the company that runs it said Thursday, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) reported.

Airport will remain closed to air traffic for the entire month of November to allow for extensive redevelopment work on the runway and taxiways, aimed at ensuring the long-term safety, reliability and operational continuity of the infrastructure, it said.

Some traffic will be diverted to Salerno airport.

--NNN-ANSA

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Nam News Network

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