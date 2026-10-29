Dean Aszkielowicz

I am a Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Murdoch University. My key research areas are the prosecutions of Japanese war criminals conducted by the Allied powers after the Second World War, subsequent developments in international war crimes justice, and Australia's defence diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region. I was awarded an Army Research Scheme grant, in 2020.

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