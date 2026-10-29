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Dean Aszkielowicz

Dean Aszkielowicz


Date: 2026-10-29 10:04:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in History and Politics, Murdoch University
Profile Articles

I am a Senior Lecturer in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Murdoch University. My key research areas are the prosecutions of Japanese war criminals conducted by the Allied powers after the Second World War, subsequent developments in international war crimes justice, and Australia's defence diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region. I was awarded an Army Research Scheme grant, in 2020.

Experience
  • 2015–2020 Lecturer in Social Sciences and Arts, Murdoch University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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