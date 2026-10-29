National Bank Revises 2026 Real GDP Forecast Downward

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy announced the revision at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Pyshnyy noted that real GDP already declined by 0.5% in July–September. This resulted, in particular, from the blockade of seaports and Russian attacks on production facilities and logistics.

Metallurgy and ore‐mining enterprises suffered the largest losses, though performance also deteriorated across other industrial sectors, trade and agriculture.

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“As a result, the NBU revised its 2026 real‐GDP forecast downward - to –0.4%. The biggest factor behind the deterioration was the impact of intensified attacks, whose negative contribution to GDP is estimated at 1.9 percentage points,” Pyshnyy said.

The NBU expects a slow recovery of economic growth in 2027–2028, supported by public and private investment in the defense industry, localization of arms production financed through the Ukraine Support Loan, and projects to restore critical infrastructure.

If the National Bank's technical assumption of improved logistics in mid‐2027 materializes, real GDP could grow 0.4% next year. As security risks ease, economic growth is projected to accelerate to 2.2% in 2028.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy is again revising its 2026 GDP growth forecast downward.

In the second quarter of 2026, real GDP grew 0.4% year‐on‐year, and 0.3% compared with the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Photo credit: NBU