Why Is MSTR Stock Falling More Than 6% Overnight?



Net income of $19.53 billion, or diluted earnings per share of $44.75, surged past Wall Street expectations.

The company also announced that Andrew Kang will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from Nov. 5. On Thursday, Binance said it is investigating a potential hack of the company, in which more than $5.7 billion was drained from user wallets.

Shares of Strategy Inc. (MSTR) slumped more than 6% in overnight trading late Thursday after the company's third-quarter (Q3) revenue missed Wall Street expectations and concerns mounted over the departure of its chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, a security incident at Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, also sent ripples across the industry.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 5% to $76,754.64, weighing on the stock.

Strategy's Q3 Results Mixed

Strategy posted $125.4 million in total revenue for the quarter, down 3% year-over-year, and also below analysts' expectations.

However, net income of $19.53 billion, or diluted earnings per share of $44.75, surged past Wall Street expectations of $22.89 per share. It was also significantly higher than the previous comparable quarter's net income of $2.79 billion, or $8.42 per share.

The income was primarily driven by a massive $20.91 billion gain on its digital asset holdings.

As of Oct. 25, Strategy held a total of about 848,517 BTC, with a market value of $68.90 billion, and the average cost per BTC at approximately $75,446.

CFO Transition Raises Concerns

The company also announced that Andrew Kang will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from Nov. 5, but will continue in an advisory capacity through Dec. 31.

President and CEO Phong Le is expected to serve as the principal financial officer from Jan. 1, 2027, while Reza Virasteh, Strategy's current Executive Vice President of Operations, will take over as Executive Vice President and CFO, serving as co-principal financial officer alongside Le, who will retain responsibility for the financial management of the company's bitcoin strategy.

Cryptocurrency Hack Adds To Negative Sentiment

On Thursday, Binance said it is investigating a potential hack, possibly the biggest crypto hack in history, in which more than $5.7 billion was drained from user wallets. Multiple cryptocurrency firms, including Circle and Tether, said they are freezing more than $2.5 billion in funds.

“Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating. User funds are completely safe. Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information,” the company said in a post on X.

MSTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock was 'extremely bearish' at the time of writing, with message volumes up more than 61% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said,“$MSTR crazy day right Bulls had the best news they could get on the worse damn day Binance gets hacked on MSTR positive earnings day even though we know by diluting these shares is how thats possible.....”

However, another user said,“down $4 and shorts celebrating. Bullish. Most of this drop is on Binance news.”

MSTR stock is down about 7% this year.

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