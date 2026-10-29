Franklin County Land Market Heats Up As Triangle Commuters Look North, Red Clay Acquisitions Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"Named the fastest-expanding county in the Research Triangle region by percentage, Franklin County is seeing land demand accelerate ahead of a planned interstate extension through the county"Red Clay Acquisitions reports growing demand for Franklin County land as population growth, Wake County commuter migration, and the planned Interstate 87 extension reshape the local market. The company highlights opportunities for landowners near major transportation corridors and expanding residential areas, encouraging property evaluations to understand current land values and potential selling opportunities.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 29th, 2026 - Franklin County has quietly become one of the standout growth stories in the entire Research Triangle region, and Red Clay Acquisitions LLC says the county's land market is responding accordingly. Franklin County's population grew from roughly 68,600 at the 2020 census to an estimated 82,000 in 2025 - an increase of nearly 20% in five years, a pace that has made it the fastest-expanding county in the Research Triangle region by percentage growth.

“Franklin County has historically flown under the radar compared to Wake or Durham, but the growth numbers tell a very different story,” said Dallas Alford, of Red Clay Acquisitions LLC.“When a county is growing faster, by percentage, than any other in the Triangle, that has real implications for what land in that county is actually worth.”

Why Franklin County's Growth Is Accelerating

Red Clay Acquisitions says several specific factors are driving Franklin County's rapid expansion:

Commuter influx from Wake County continues intensifying. As Wake County housing and land costs climb, Franklin County - directly bordering Wake to the north - has become an increasingly attractive option for commuters seeking more affordable housing within reach of Triangle-area jobs.

A major planned interstate corridor runs directly through the county. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has designated portions of the future Interstate 87 corridor, a planned 179-mile route connecting Raleigh to the Virginia border, to run through Franklin County. While the interstate currently extends only as far as Wendell in Wake County, the planned extension through Franklin County represents a significant long-term infrastructure investment that typically drives sustained land value appreciation along its path.

Wake County's own growth planning points directly at the Franklin County line. Wake County's PLANWake initiative has identified a growth area extending from Wake Forest and Rolesville all the way to the Franklin County border - a clear sign that growth pressure from Wake County is expected to continue pushing directly into Franklin County over the coming years.

Established local employers provide independent economic activity. Franklin County's economy includes established manufacturing employers and a regional airport that contributes tens of millions of dollars annually to the local economy, giving the county genuine economic activity beyond its role as a commuter destination.

“The combination of Wake County overflow and a planned interstate extension is about as strong a growth signal as a county can get,” Alford said.“Franklin County landowners are sitting in the path of two separate, powerful growth drivers at the same time.”

What This Means for Franklin County Landowners

Red Clay Acquisitions says the county's growth trajectory has direct implications for property owners, particularly those along key transportation corridors:

Land along the planned I-87 corridor deserves particular attention. Property near the designated future interstate route may see value increases well ahead of the road's actual construction, as investors and developers position themselves in anticipation of the infrastructure investment.

Property near the Wake County line is positioned for continued spillover demand. Given Wake County's own growth planning pointing toward the Franklin County border, land in this area is well positioned to benefit from continued cross-county development pressure.

Being the fastest-growing county in the Triangle by percentage is a meaningful signal. This ranking reflects sustained, broad-based growth rather than a narrow, single-driver trend, suggesting the underlying demand for Franklin County land is durable.

“Franklin County landowners have real reason to take a fresh look at what their property might be worth,” Alford said.“The growth in this county isn't a projection or a hope - it's already the fastest percentage growth in the entire Triangle region.”

Why Infrastructure Timing Creates a Window for Landowners

Red Clay Acquisitions says one of the more interesting dynamics in Franklin County right now is the gap between planned infrastructure and its actual completion. The I-87 corridor extension through the county remains years from full construction, meaning land values along the planned route haven't necessarily caught up yet to what they may become once the interstate is actually built and operating. That gap can create opportunity in both directions - for owners who want to sell now based on current, already-elevated demand tied to Wake County spillover, and for buyers positioning themselves ahead of the infrastructure investment. Understanding which side of that timing question makes sense for a specific situation is exactly the kind of decision worth getting real, individualized guidance on rather than relying on general assumptions about the corridor's future value.

What Franklin County Landowners Should Do

Red Clay Acquisitions recommends property owners:

. Get a current evaluation of any land near the planned I-87 corridor, since infrastructure investments of this scale often drive land value increases well before construction begins.

. Consider proximity to the Wake County line as a significant factor in current land value, given Wake County's own growth planning extending toward Franklin County.

. Understand the county's standing as the Triangle's fastest-growing county by percentage, which reflects broad, sustained demand rather than an isolated trend.

. Explore a no-obligation cash offer to understand current market interest in a specific property.

. Ask specifically about how the county's ranking as the Triangle's fastest percentage grower has affected recent land sales, since this kind of broad-based growth data can be a useful benchmark when evaluating a specific offer.

About Red Clay Acquisitions LLC

Red Clay Acquisitions LLC, operator of We Buy NC Land, is a North Carolina-based land acquisition company that purchases vacant land directly from property owners throughout the state, including Franklin County. The company offers fair cash offers, flexible closing timelines, and a commission-free selling process for landowners across more than 100 North Carolina counties. Landowners interested in a free, no-obligation cash offer can visit or call (984) 339-1562.