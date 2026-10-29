London, Ontario Mortgage Broker Mike Boniferro Opens Access To 90+ Lenders For Self-Employed Borrowers And Complex Mortgage Files

MENAFN - GetNews)"Mike Boniferro"Mortgage broker Mike Boniferro helps self-employed borrowers, investors and first-time buyers in London and Southwestern Ontario compare more than 90 lenders with one application

LONDON, Ont. October 29, 2026 - Mike Boniferro, a mortgage broker with Dominion Lending Centres - Elite Mortgage Group (FSRA #M18001301, Brokerage Licence #13669), is helping homebuyers in London and across Southwestern Ontario whose financial situations don't fit a standard bank application, including self-employed borrowers, real estate investors and first-time buyers.

Borrowers with variable or non-traditional income are often turned down by a single bank, even when they could qualify elsewhere. Mike works with more than 90 lenders, which lets him match each client with a lender whose guidelines fit their actual situation.

"A no from one bank doesn't mean a no from every lender," said Mike Boniferro. "Self-employed clients, investors and people with more complex files often have more options than they think. My job is to look past the paperwork, understand the full picture, and build a mortgage strategy that works."

Mike helps clients with home purchases, refinances, mortgage renewals, rental and investment properties, vacation and second homes, construction financing, and purchase-plus-improvements mortgages. He also works with newcomers to Canada, new medical professionals, homeowners arranging a spousal buyout after a separation, and borrowers rebuilding their credit. Homeowners can also explore HELOCs, second mortgages, private mortgages and reverse mortgages.

Mike's approach starts with one application that reaches more than 90 lenders, followed by clear, judgment-free advice. Support is available on the client's schedule, including evenings and weekends. Buyers are encouraged to get pre-approved early, so they know their budget before they start their home search and can make offers with confidence.

Mike Boniferro serves clients in London, including Masonville and Byron, as well as St. Thomas, Woodstock, Strathroy and Ingersoll.

Mike holds a 5.0-star rating on Google from more than 100 client reviews.

To learn more or start an application, call or text (519) 851-4590 or visit boniferromortgages.

About Mike Boniferro

Mike Boniferro is a mortgage broker in London, Ontario, with Dominion Lending Centres - Elite Mortgage Group, an independently owned and operated brokerage (FSRA #M18001301, Brokerage Licence #13669). He helps first-time buyers, self-employed borrowers, real estate investors and homeowners across Southwestern Ontario find the right mortgage from a network of more than 90 lenders.