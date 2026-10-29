Internet-Netherlands.Nl Updates English Broadband Guide As Dutch Gigabit Internet Adoption Rises

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fiber internet is now the leading broadband technology in the Netherlands, with 3.75 million subscriptions compared to 3.05 million cable subscriptions. This infographic from Internet-Netherlands highlights the latest ACM broadband statistics for Q2 2026, including growing gigabit adoption and fiber network expansion."Internet-Netherlands has updated its English-language broadband guide as new Dutch regulator data shows 24.9% of internet subscriptions now offer gigabit speeds, raising questions about speed requirements and costs.

Netherlands - October 29, 2026 - Internet-Netherlands has updated its English-language guide to home internet in the Netherlands, bringing together broadband provider comparisons, connection technology explanations and practical information for residents choosing or switching internet services.

The update comes as new figures from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) reveal continued growth in high-speed broadband subscriptions, alongside questions about whether households require the speeds they purchase.

Nearly one in four subscriptions now offers gigabit speeds

According to the ACM Telecom Monitor for the second quarter of 2026, published on October 20, 24.9% of fixed internet subscriptions in the Netherlands now provide speeds of at least 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).

Another 21% exceed 300 Mbps but remain below 1 Gbps, while the largest category, accounting for 46% of subscriptions, falls between 100 and 300 Mbps.

The regulator also highlighted a potential mismatch between available speeds and household requirements. Previous ACM research found that connections of 50–100 Mbps are sufficient for many households, despite consumers increasingly subscribing to faster packages.

The findings underline the importance of evaluating actual household usage rather than selecting an internet subscription based on advertised maximum speeds alone.

Fiber continues gaining ground over cable

The same ACM figures show that fiber-optic internet continues expanding across the Netherlands.

By the end of the second quarter of 2026, approximately 3.75 million households subscribed to fiber broadband, compared with 3.05 million cable subscriptions and 1.29 million copper-based subscriptions, according to network-owner figures.

The number of premises passed by fiber networks reached 9.18 million, reflecting the continuing expansion of the country's broadband infrastructure. However, network availability does not necessarily mean that a connection has been activated or that every provider is available at a particular address.

The changing broadband landscape presents consumers with an increasingly varied selection of technologies, speeds and contract conditions.

Understanding broadband prices and contract terms

The updated Internet-Netherlands guide provides English-language information covering fiber, cable, DSL and 5G home internet.

Its October 2026 comparison includes packages from six providers: KPN, Odido, Ziggo, DELTA, Budget Thuis and Youfone.

Rather than presenting introductory prices alone, the website also explains promotional periods, regular monthly charges and average costs over the first contract year.

The guide addresses practical differences between technologies, including download and upload speeds, connection availability and the suitability of various packages for streaming, remote working and everyday household use.

It also provides a household speed calculator and information about comparing services at individual Dutch addresses.

Practical information for international residents

Clear information about internet contracts can be particularly relevant to people relocating to the Netherlands.

Figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) show that 308,357 people immigrated to the country in 2025.

New residents may encounter unfamiliar terminology, installation arrangements and contract conditions when arranging broadband services.

Internet-Netherlands includes English-language explanations of terms such as glasvezel (fiber), meterkast (utility cupboard), Overstapservice (switching service) and bedenktijd (cooling-off period).

The website also provides location-specific guides for Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Eindhoven and Groningen.

About Internet-Netherlands

Internet-Netherlands is an independent, English-language information and comparison website covering residential broadband services in the Netherlands.

The website publishes explanations of connection technologies, provider comparisons, contract information and practical guides for international residents and other consumers.