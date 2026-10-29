Visualping Users On Every Plan Can Now Edit And Add Pages In Bulk

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Oct. 29, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies, has made bulk editing and bulk import available on every plan, including free. Users can now change the settings of many monitors in one save and add a whole list of web pages at once.

Bulk editing works from the monitor list. Users select two or more monitors, or use the selection dropdown to pick every monitor that matches a search or filter, then open Settings. Users can now bulk edit attributes like check frequency, schedule, notifications, page actions, the AI condition that decides which changes are worth an alert, and advanced settings such as the country a page is checked from, wait time, and ad and cookie banner blocking. The same selection can be run, paused, resumed, or deleted together.

Bulk import handles the other half of growing a monitoring list. Users paste a list of URLs into the Bulk tab of the monitor creator, and Visualping looks up each page's title, flags addresses that cannot be reached, and marks pages the workspace already monitors. The settings chosen in the creator apply to every page on the list.

A job seeker watching 15 company career pages can add one alert condition, such as only alerting when a new marketing role is posted, to every page in one go, then pause or deactivate the whole list at once after accepting an offer.

“Many of our users are on Personal plans, keeping an eye on things like job openings, restocks and price drops, and we wanted them to be able to update all of their monitors in one go,” said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping.“Creating and editing monitors should be simple on every plan, so people can just set it and forget it.”

Bulk editing and bulk import are live now at . Users open bulk editing by selecting monitors in their monitor list, and bulk import from the arrow next to the Start monitoring button. No setup is required. Imports count toward a plan's page limit.

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.