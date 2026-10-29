Russia-Africa Summit Adopts Declaration Calling For Multipolar World Order, Expanded Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The third Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday adopted a declaration calling for a more multipolar world order, greater African representation in global governance and expanded cooperation in trade, energy, security and technology, the Kremlin said, reported Xinhua.

The declaration emphasises national sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the UN Charter. It calls for reforms to international institutions, including greater African representation on the UN Security Council, and opposes unilateral coercive measures and the unlawful seizure of sovereign assets.

On economic ties, the document calls for diversifying trade, reducing trade barriers and boosting investment and industrialization in Africa. It highlights cooperation in energy, including nuclear power and natural gas, as well as agriculture, fertiliser supplies, critical minerals processing and transport infrastructure.

The declaration also calls for closer security cooperation to combat terrorism, violent extremism and maritime piracy. It proposes establishing a permanent high-level Russia-Africa dialogue on counterterrorism, food security and information security.

Other priorities include cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, science, education, healthcare and cultural exchanges. The document also calls for greater recognition of the enduring consequences of colonialism, efforts to promote historical justice and the return of cultural property.

Held in Moscow on Oct. 28-29, the summit brought together representatives from 48 African countries, including 22 represented by their heads of state, according to the Kremlin.

--NNN-XINHUA