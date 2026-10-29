Russia Vows Continued Support For Cuba In Seeking Lifting Of US Embargo

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Oct 30 (IANS) Russia will continue to support Cuba in seeking the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial embargo, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement published on its website, the ministry said that the UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the embargo, with 130 votes in favor, 17 against and 25 abstentions.

Russia supported the resolution, said the ministry, adding that the outcome of the vote once again confirmed "the international community's near-unanimous and resolute condemnation of the illegal and inhumane embargo against Havana."

The ministry said an unprecedented escalation of economic and military pressure on Cuba this year, coupled with an energy blockade, has pushed ordinary Cubans to the brink of survival, Xinhua news agency reported.

A socioeconomic collapse in Cuba could trigger a mass exodus to neighbouring countries and a major regional migration crisis, the ministry warned.

Russia praised the Cuban government and people for their resilience in defending the country's sovereignty and independence, saying Havana continues to pursue an independent foreign policy despite massive US pressure.

Moscow's principled position on the issue remains unchanged, the ministry said, pledging to work with Cuba and the international community to seek a swift, complete and unconditional lifting of the embargo on the island.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reiterated its rejection of laws that "adversely affect the sovereignty" of other countries as it voted for a General Assembly resolution demanding an end to the US embargo on Cuba.

Soumya Nair, a counsellor in India's UN Mission, said New Delhi backs the Assembly's call to all countries to reject "laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects that adversely affect the sovereignty of other states and the progress and prosperity of their peoples".

Speaking before the Assembly voted on the resolution asking the US to end the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba, she said, "India reiterates the Assembly's call to all states to refrain from promulgating and applying, and to repeal and invalidate such laws and measures in conformity with their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and International Law".

The drama continued on Wednesday when the US expelled the Cuban mission's First Secretary Richard Tur de la Concepcion for allegedly physically tangling with a US diplomat during the confrontation, according to Waltz.