Next UDCG Meeting To Take Place In Brussels On Nov 17

That is according to NATO's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO HQ," the statement said.

Ukraine continues to urge its partners to meet its urgent needs for strengthening air and missile defense, including by providing additional ballistic missile interceptors.

Ukraine has also asked European countries to supply Patriot interceptor missiles from their own stocks, as they are due to receive new batches of these weapons from the manufacturer soon.

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with €1.2B in non-military aid over three years

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO, Alyona Getmanchuk, believes that partners' political unwillingness to provide Ukraine with air defense interceptor missiles remains one of the main obstacles to strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace ahead of winter.

She noted that despite Ukraine's strong position on the battlefield, air defense remains a vulnerable point.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine