TJTC Obtains New FM Approval For Automatic Sprinkler Pipe Hanger Components

The approved product lineup covers Loop Hanger Model TCPH01, Clevis Hanger Model TCPH02 and Riser Clamp Model TCPH03. The approval ID is PR466701,#FM approved Pipe Hanger #granted on 5 October 2026, complying with FM Standard 1951, 1952, 1953 (September 2025 Version).

FM Approval is one of the most authoritative and stringent global certification programs for fire protection products #sprinkler pipe hanger#. This milestone fully validates TJTC's technical capability, stable product quality and standardized production management. It greatly reinforces our manufacturing strength and enhances brand credibility and trust from global customers.

All three models # clevis hanger, loop hanger, riser clamp#,have passed comprehensive tests including load capacity, vibration resistance and durability. They are designed for fire sprinkler systems in commercial buildings, shopping malls, industrial plants and large engineering projects, perfectly meeting the FM compliance requirements for projects in North America, Europe and other overseas regions.

“Earning FM Approval marks a key step in TJTC's international development strategy. We keep investing in production upgrades and strict quality control to deliver products that meet the highest international safety standards. With this certification,#fire protection hanger# our partners and end clients can confidently specify our hangers for projects requiring FM insurance acceptance,” said the company management.

Apart from the newly FM-approved sprinkler pipe hanger series, TJTC also supplies a full range of no hub couplings, serrated Grip Collars and other drainage plumbing fittings with UL, UPC and CE certifications. We support bulk wholesale, OEM marking, with flexible trade terms including EXW, FOB and DDP.

Plumbing distributors, fire protection contractors and engineering companies in search of reliable FM approved pipe hangers are welcome to contact TJTC for technical datasheets, certificate copies, sample testing and quotation.

About us

Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998. It is a large-scale production enterprise engaged in the research and development, sales, and technical consulting of pipeline clamp related products, with no hub couplings and throat clamps and pipe hanger as its core products.