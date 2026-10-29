Lost Money On Pathward Financial, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 6.25% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the July 22, 2026 news about Pathward Financial, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Pathward Financial, Inc. on July 22, 2026.

If you lost money on Pathward Financial, Inc. securities, share your Pathward Financial, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: July 22, 2026

Share price decline: $5.55 per share, or 6.25% Closing price: $83.12 on July 23, 2026



What happened?

On July 22, 2026, Pathward Financial reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, recognizing a provision for credit losses of $28.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.3 million in the comparable prior-year period. CEO Brett Pharr stated the increased provision was due in part to the Company having "identified a working capital loan that we believe involves a sophisticated fraud." The Company also reported nonperforming assets of $277.5 million, or 3.79% of total assets, compared to $74.7 million, or 1.03% of total assets, in the same period the prior year.

On this news, Pathward's stock price fell $5.55, or 6.25%, to close at $83.12 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"Pathward Financial, Inc. shares dropped 6.25% after it was disclosed on July 22, 2026 that Pathward's provision for credit losses had roughly tripled year over year. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Pathward Financial, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pathward Financial, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Pathward Financial, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Pathward Financial, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Pathward Financial, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Pathward Financial, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Pathward Financial, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

press release

Pathward Financial, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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