Desert Technologies Exceeds Sustainability Goals For 2025, Enables Customers To Avoid 126,000 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – October 30th, 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Desert Technologies, a Saudi-based clean energy and smart infrastructure company, announced today the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting its key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) achievements. The report confirms that the company met all 13 of its sustainability targets for the year, while advancing its sustainability related disclosures with reference to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards, including IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

According to the report, solutions supplied by Desert Technologies enabled customers to avoid about 126,055 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2025, bringing the cumulative total of avoided emissions since the company's establishment to approximately 827,000 tonnes. These results underscore the environmental impact of the company's clean energy solutions and their contribution to avoid emissions and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

In terms of operational performance, the total capacity of solar projects delivered or currently under execution by the company has exceeded 200 MW. Operational projects generate approximately 240 GWh of clean electricity annually, strengthening the company's contribution to renewable energy infrastructure development and expanding the deployment of its solutions across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

In its efforts to strengthen local content, Desert Technologies achieved a certified local content score of 30.42%, exceeding its target of 30%. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to generating greater value within the national economy and supporting the localization of activities across the clean energy sector.

The report also highlighted the growing role of Saudi talent within the company, with Saudi nationals accounting for 31% of its total workforce. The company's headcount increased from 107 employees at the end of 2024 to 119 by the end of 2025, reflecting its continued efforts to develop national talent and expand local participation in the clean energy sector.

Commenting on the report, Khaled Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, emphasized that the energy transition represents a strategic responsibility for the current generation. He noted that Saudi Arabia is leading this transformation through the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Sharbatly said:“We at Desert Technologies are proud to contribute to these ambitious national objectives by developing and delivering clean energy infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Every megawatt of clean energy brought into operation represents another step toward increasing the share of clean energy in the overall energy mix.” He reaffirmed the company's commitment to developing solutions and delivering projects that reduce emissions and support the transition to a more sustainable energy system.

Sharbatly concluded by reaffirming Desert Technologies' commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, strengthening its role in advancing the clean energy sector, and promoting local content. He also expressed his appreciation to the company's employees, partners, customers, and all stakeholders who contributed to its achievements throughout the year.

Desert Technologies is a Saudi company with a global presence, specializing in clean energy and smart infrastructure. The company has extensive expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as digital energy solutions, and has delivered projects in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Desert Technologies is committed to providing innovative, high-quality, and sustainable technologies that support the transformation of the energy sector in Saudi Arabia and internationally, advance sustainable development, and promote the localization of advanced technologies.

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