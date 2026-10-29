MONTECITO GOURMET ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ACCESSIBLE, ALL-DAY FRANCHISE CONCEPT

Montecito Gourmet brings coffee, breakfast, sandwiches, dinner, wine and beer together in a streamlined neighborhood café model designed for franchise expansion

MONTECITO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Montecito Gourmet by Village Cheese & Wine**, a California gourmet market and café with a sandwich\-making tradition spanning more than 50 years, announced plans to expand through a new franchise concept\.The planned concept combines premium coffee and breakfast, signature sandwiches and salads, gourmet foods, dinner, charcuterie, wine and beer** in one approachable neighborhood destination\. It is designed to serve customers throughout the day while preserving Montecito Gourmet's quality, hospitality and California lifestyle.A Montecito Tradition Built for GrowthMontecito Gourmet traces its roots to Village Cheese & Wine, known for hand-sliced sandwiches made with premium meats and artisan cheeses. Its current offerings include breakfast sandwiches, coffee, gourmet lunch sandwiches, salads, Roman style pinsas, charcuterie, curated wines, beer and specialty gourmet products.The franchise model is being developed as a repeatable, efficient format with broad daypart appeal and an accessible cost structure.Our goal is to combine the character and quality of Montecito with a streamlined business model that can serve communities across the country,”said Patrick Braid Founder of Montecito Gourmet.Multiple Dayparts and Revenue OpportunitiesThe proposed franchise model may include:Coffee and espresso: Premium coffee, espresso beverages, cold brew and pour over selections.Breakfast: Signature and build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and other morning offerings.Lunch: Gourmet sandwiches featuring premium meats and artisan cheeses, plus salads and related selections.Dinner: Roman style pinsas, salads, tartinis, charcuterie and shareable items.Wine and beer: Curated wines by the glass and bottle and select beer offerings, subject to applicable licensing requirements.Catering and gourmet goods: Catering, charcuterie platters and selected specialty products.This combination is intended to create customer occasions from morning coffee through evening dining rather than relying on a single restaurant daypart.Community-Focused BrandThe concept reflects Montecito's relaxed sophistication, quality ingredients, hospitality and community spirit\. Montecito Gourmet has publicly supported a mission of contributing 1% of gross revenue to the local community and local engagement is expected to remain part of the brand as the franchise program develops\.Franchise OpportunitiesMontecito Gourmet is preparing its franchise offering pursuant to its Franchise Disclosure Document. Prospective franchisees will receive the applicable FDD and related disclosures before entering into a franchise agreement or making a franchise investment, as required by federal and applicable state franchise laws.The FDD will provide information regarding the initial franchise fee, estimated initial investment, royalties, advertising contributions, territory, training, operational requirements and other terms.The company expects to seek qualified franchise partners who share its commitment to hospitality, quality food and beverage, operational excellence and community involvement\About Montecito GourmetMontecito Gourmet is a gourmet food, coffee and wine destination based in Montecito, California\. Building on a sandwich\-## MONTECITO GOURMET ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ACCESSIBLE, ALL\-DAY FRANCHISE CONCEPT### Iconic Montecito brand brings coffee, breakfast, gourmet sandwiches, dinner, wine and beer together in a streamlined neighborhood café model designed for franchise expansion**MONTECITO, Calif\. - August 19, 2026** - **Montecito Gourmet by Village Cheese & Wine**, a California gourmet market and café with a sandwich\-making tradition spanning more than 50 years, announced plans to expand through a new franchise concept\.The planned concept combines **premium coffee and breakfast, signature sandwiches and salads, gourmet foods, dinner, charcuterie, wine and beer** in one approachable neighborhood destination\. It is designed to serve customers throughout the day while preserving Montecito Gourmet's quality, hospitality and California lifestyle\.### A Montecito Tradition Built for GrowthMontecito Gourmet traces its roots to Village Cheese & Wine, known for hand\-sliced sandwiches made with premium meats and artisan cheeses\. Its current offerings include breakfast sandwiches, coffee, gourmet lunch sandwiches, salads, Roman\-style pinsas, charcuterie, curated wines, beer and specialty gourmet products\.The franchise model is being developed as a repeatable, efficient format with broad daypart appeal and an accessible cost structure\.**“Our goal is to combine the character and quality of Montecito with a streamlined business model that can serve communities across the country,”** said a Montecito Gourmet spokesperson\.### Multiple Dayparts and Revenue OpportunitiesThe proposed franchise model may include:- **Coffee and espresso:** Premium coffee, espresso beverages, cold brew and pour\-over selections\.- **Breakfast:** Signature and build\-your\-own breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and other morning offerings\.- **Lunch:** Gourmet sandwiches featuring premium meats and artisan cheeses, plus salads and related selections\.- **Dinner:** Roman\-style pinsas, salads, tartinis, charcuterie and shareable items\.- **Wine and beer:** Curated wines by the glass and bottle and select beer offerings, subject to applicable licensing requirements\.- **Catering and gourmet goods:** Catering, charcuterie platters and selected specialty products\.This combination is intended to create customer occasions from morning coffee through evening dining rather than relying on a single restaurant daypart\.### Community\-Focused BrandThe concept reflects Montecito's relaxed sophistication, quality ingredients, hospitality and community spirit\. Montecito Gourmet has publicly supported a mission of contributing **1% of gross revenue to the local community**, and local engagement is expected to remain part of the brand as the franchise program develops.Franchise OpportunitiesMontecito Gourmet is preparing its franchise offering pursuant to its Franchise Disclosure Document. Prospective franchisees will receive the applicable FDD and related disclosures before entering into a franchise agreement or making a franchise investment, as required by federal and applicable state franchise laws\.The FDD will provide information regarding the **initial franchise fee, estimated initial investment, royalties, advertising contributions, territory, training, operational requirements and other terms**\.The company expects to seek qualified franchise partners who share its commitment to hospitality, quality food and beverage, operational excellence and community involvement\.### About Montecito Gourmet**Montecito Gourmet by Village Cheese & Wine** is a tradition spanning more than 50 years, the brand offers premium coffee, breakfast sandwiches, gourmet lunch sandwiches, artisan meats and cheeses, salads, charcuterie, dinner selections, wine, beer, catering and specialty gourmet products.For more information, visit

Patrick Braid

Montecito Gourmet

+1 8055705444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MONTECITO GOURMET ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ACCESSIBLE, ALL-DAY FRANCHISE CONCEPT News Provided By Montecito Gourmet, Inc. October 30, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.