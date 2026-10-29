ECG Paper Continues To Play A Vital Role In Cardiac Diagnosis

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai,China-October 29, 2026 As the paper-based "lifeline" of cardiac diagnostics, thermal ECG recording paper is an essential core consumable for electrocardiographic equipment in all medical institutions. Featuring high-speed thermal imaging for emergency scenarios, high-definition grid waveforms for diagnostic precision, and long-lasting image storage for compliant medical record-keeping, it is compatible with all major ECG device brands. Available in roll and fan-fold formats with multiple size options, it supports the full spectrum of cardiac recording needs-emergency resuscitation, inpatient monitoring, primary care screenings, and pre-hospital first aid. With stable and reliable consumable quality, it fortifies the entire medical foundation for heart disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. I Material of ECG Recording Paper The mainstream material is thermal recording paper (carbonless thermal paper), with a small number of older model machines using coated carbon copy paper: Top Coating: Thermal color-changing layer (containing leuco dyes, color developers, and thermoplastic resins). Base Paper: High-quality wood pulp base paper with high stiffness and a smooth, flat surface-ensuring stable paper feed and undistorted waveforms. Back Coating: Moisture-proof and anti-static coating to prevent accidental coloration from humidity and paper jams from static buildup. Core Characteristics: Ink-free and ribbon-free, meeting the medical requirements for cleanliness and rapid printouts. Premium medical-grade options are BPA-Free (Bisphenol A-Free), making them suitable for long-term medical record archiving. II Principle of ECG Recording Paper Thermal Printing Imaging Principle The ECG machine is equipped with a built-in thermal printhead that contains a dense array of micro-resistor heating elements. After the ECG signal is amplified and converted from analog to digital by the machine, the printhead is controlled to energize specific points momentarily, generating heat. The high temperature triggers a chemical reaction between the dye and color developer within the thermal coating. The heated areas turn permanently black, while the unheated areas remain white, directly forming the ECG waveform curves. Grid Scale Positioning Function (Core Medical Design) The paper is pre-printed with standard grid scales. Combined with a uniform paper feed speed, it enables time and voltage measurements: Horizontal Axis (Paper Feed Direction): Represents time. Standard feed speed is 25 mm/s. Small grid (1 mm) = 0.04 s; Large grid (5 mm) = 0.2 s. Vertical Axis: Represents voltage amplitude. 1 mm = 0.1 mV; Large grid (5 mm) = 0.5 mV. A stepper motor drives the paper forward at a constant speed, allowing the waveform to unfold continuously along the horizontal axis. Physicians rely on these grids to directly calculate heart rate, PR interval, ST segment, and QRS wave voltage. III of Thermal ECG Paper Easy to Use: No ink cartridges or ink required. Ready to print upon installation-ideal for emergency and outpatient settings with extremely low failure rates. Clear Imaging: Sharp, crisp waveforms and coordinate grid lines facilitate accurate reading and diagnosis. Smooth Paper Feed: High flatness ensures jam-free, break-free feeding even at high speeds, suitable for dynamic ECGs and long-duration continuous monitoring. Moisture-Resistant & Durable: Premium base paper offers good flexibility-resists tearing during folding and storage, making medical record archiving convenient. Eco-Friendly & Safe: Premium BPA-Free options ensure safe, long-term contact for healthcare workers and patients, meeting export medical consumable standards. Lower Cost: Eliminates ink/ribbon expenses, resulting in a significantly lower total cost of ownership compared to inkjet paper over long-term use. IV and Applications of ECG Recording Paper ECG paper is a medical thermal paper featuring standard coordinate grids. These grids are used to measure heart rate, waveform amplitude, and duration. It is available in three major width specifications-210 mm (12-lead), 110 mm (3/6-lead), and 50–58 mm (portable/dynamic)-covering a wide range of applications: clinical emergency care, surgical monitoring, primary care screening, routine check-ups, research and teaching, veterinary medicine, and forensic archiving. ECG Recording Paper – Core Comparison Table (Single-Lead / 3-Lead / 6-Lead / 12-Lead)

Type Waveform Channels Lead Composition Core Application Scenarios Diagnostic Capability Single-Lead 1 channel Mainly Lead II Bedside basic monitoring, home-use ECG devices Monitors heart rate and rhythm only; no lesion localization capability. 3-Lead 3 channels Leads I, II, III 24-hour Holter monitoring, emergency monitoring, operating room monitoring Screens for premature beats and atrial fibrillation; cannot locate the site of cardiac lesions. 6-Lead 6 channels All 6 limb leads Primary care check-ups, portable ECG initial screenings Detects abnormalities in limb leads; cannot detect anterior myocardial infarction. 12-Lead 12 channels 6 limb leads + V1–V6 precordial leads Routine hospital examinations, pre-operative checks, chest pain diagnosis Comprehensive assessment-accurately diagnoses myocardial infarction, ischemia, and conduction blocks. Has full diagnostic authority.

Core Logic: The number of leads equals the number of observational perspectives of the heart. More leads mean more comprehensive capture of cardiac electrical activity and stronger diagnostic capability-corresponding to a greater number of waveform channels and wider paper width.

Strict Prohibition on Mixed Use: ECG recording paper must exactly match the device's channel count. Using 3-lead paper on a 12-lead machine will result in waveform compression and incomplete printing; using 12-lead paper on a monitor leads to significant waste.

Clinical Standard: In Chinese medical institutions, formal ECG diagnostic reports must be generated using standard 12-lead ECG recordings on 12-lead paper. Other types are only suitable for monitoring/pre-screening and cannot be used as the basis for definitive diagnosis.

V Recording Paper – Purchasing Guide

ECG paper is a medical diagnostic consumable. Substandard paper can cause waveform breaks, drift, and rapid fading-directly interfering with the interpretation of arrhythmias and ST-segment changes in myocardial infarction, posing risks of misdiagnosis, invalid medical records, and medical disputes. Evaluate your purchase using six key dimensions: Device Compatibility → Regulatory Compliance → Print Quality → Archival Stability → Scenario-Based Selection → Inspection & Pitfall Avoidance.

Step 1: Precisely Match Device Specifications (Mandatory-Incorrect specs will render the paper unusable)

Format: Roll vs. Fan-Fold

Fan-Fold Paper (A4 210 mm – Mainstream): Used in high-end 12-lead ECG machines (e.g., Mindray, GE, Philips, Nihon Kohden 9130). Lays flat for complete 12-lead reports, used for formal diagnoses and medical record archiving.

Roll Paper: Used in single-lead, 3-lead, and 6-lead portable machines, bedside monitors, and defibrillators. Typically narrower and continuously printed.

Device Type Standard Size Compatible Devices 12-Lead Desktop 210 mm × 20 m / 30 m (Fan-Fold) Mindray, GE MAC Series, Nihon Kohden ECG-9130 6-Lead ECG 110/112 mm × 20 m (Roll) Nihon Kohden 9020, Biolight 6-Lead models 3-Lead Portable 110 mm, 80 mm, 63 mm (Roll) Edan SE-3 Series, outpatient portable units Single-Lead Handheld/Defibrillator 50 mm (Roll) Emergency defibrillators, basic ECG screening devices

Core Dimensions (Width × Length)-Strictly Follow the Device Nameplate/Manual

Critical: A width error >1 mm can easily cause paper jams, skewed feeding, and waveform misalignment. The inner core diameter must also match the machine's spindle.

Step 2: Core Print Quality Assessment (Direct Visual Comparison – Premium vs. Inferior)

Thermal Coating (Determines Print Clarity)

Premium: Uniform coating-no discolored spots or particle protrusions. Develops color at low temperatures. Waveform lines are jet-black, sharp, and clean-edged. Subtle ST-segment changes and small P-waves are clearly visible with no smearing, breaks, or uneven density.

Inferior: Uneven coating thickness-prints darker on one side and lighter on the other. Requires higher temperatures to develop, which can wear out the printhead prematurely. A grayish background makes fine waveforms disappear, and surface blemishes may be mistaken for pathological waveforms.

Base Paper Quality (Determines Paper Feed and Strength)

Grammage Selection: Standard clinical use: 58 g medical-grade wood pulp base paper (balanced toughness and smooth feeding). High-volume departments (ER, ICU): opt for 80 g heavy-duty. Small clinics: 55 g lightweight.

Premium: Virgin wood pulp-appropriate stiffness, tear-resistant, smooth surface, trouble-free feeding without jamming or wrinkling. Clean-cut edges, uniformly wound rolls with no eccentricity.

Inferior: Recycled base paper-soft, prone to moisture absorption, easily torn. Eccentric rolls cause paper feed vibration and waveform drift.

Moisture Resistance and Rub Resistance

Rub the printed area with a dry finger: Premium paper resists smearing; inferior paper smudges easily.

The paper surface should not readily absorb moisture. In humid environments, it should not wrinkle or develop a darkened background, test the paper's reaction to light moisture by lightly breathing on the surface; high-quality stock remains flat and retains its brightness, whereas lower-grade options may curl or show immediate discoloration. This resilience ensures consistent print quality and professional appearance, even in challenging atmospheric conditions. Consistent performance under such stress tests indicates superior manufacturing standards and material integrity, crucial for documents requiring long-term durability and visual clarity.

Step 3: Long-Term Archival Stability (Key for Medical Record Preservation)

Hospitals require ECG records to remain clearly legible for ≥3 years under ambient light and temperature storage. Premium medical-grade paper can last 5+ years.

Long-Life Thermal Coating: Choose long-lasting medical thermal paper. Avoid standard commercial thermal paper (which can completely fade within 3–6 months).

Storage Condition Verification: Product labels should specify storage away from light in dry conditions (15–25°C, humidity <70%). Keep away from alcohol, disinfectants, plasticizers, and adhesives-these chemicals can rapidly decolorize waveforms.

About us

Shangyue (Shanghai) Printing Co., Ltd. was established in 2001. It is a high-tech enterprise with a factory area of over 20,000 square meters and more than 100 employees. It has physical factories in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kunshan, Jinan, and a sales company in Tianjin.