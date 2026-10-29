$CZR To List On WEEX, With CZR/USDT Spot Trading Opening November 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First listing for the CZR Exchange platform currency outside its home exchange follows the token's October 1 launch

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a global digital-asset trading platform, today announced that $CZR, its platform currency, will be listed on WEEX, with CZR/USDT spot trading scheduled to open on Nov. 3, 2026, at 08:00 UTC.







$CZR

The listing is the first for $CZR outside CZR Exchange, where the token began trading on Oct. 1, and extends access to WEEX's international user base. CZR Token is an Ethereum ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 CZR, issued by CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd.

“Listing CZR on WEEX is another important milestone in our mission to build a globally recognised digital-asset ecosystem,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“Our vision has always been bigger than building another cryptocurrency exchange. We are developing an ecosystem where the token plays a meaningful role across trading, digital-asset services and future financial products, and expanding to additional exchanges makes that accessible to a broader global community.”

Listing Schedule (UTC)

WEEX We-Launch opens: October 31, 2026, 07:00

CZR deposits open: November 2, 2026, 08:00

WEEX We-Launch closes: November 3, 2026, 07:00

CZR/USDT spot trading opens: November 3, 2026, 08:00

CZR withdrawals open: November 4, 2026, 08:00

WEEX and CZR Exchange will support the listing with a WEEX We-Launch event beginning Oct. 31 with a $10,000 campaign allocation, a $6,500 spot trading competition, a $1,000 community giveaway and a live community AMA introducing the CZR ecosystem and its token utility. Participation, eligibility, rewards and distribution are governed by the official rules published by WEEX.

On CZR Exchange, holders of at least $1 worth of CZR receive a 70% discount on CZR/USDT spot trading fees, applied after their VIP rate. CZR Exchange said it intends to introduce further token utility, ecosystem integrations and user benefits as its platform and international presence expand.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 10 million users across more than 170 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,600 spot trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. In addition to the traditional spot and derivatives markets, WEEX is expanding rapidly in the AI era delivering real time AI news, empowering users with AI trading tools, and exploring innovative trade to earn models that make intelligent trading more accessible to everyone. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund further strengthens asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and experience a more efficient, intelligent trading journey.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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