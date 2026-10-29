Tendinopathy Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsighttendinopathy Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Compa

MENAFN - GetNews) The Tendinopathy market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Tendinopathy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 29, 2026, DelveInsight's“Tendinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Tendinopathy market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Tendinopathy Report



In March 2026, Causeway Therapeutics announced the presentation of data from its Phase II clinical trial of TenoMiR in patients with lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow).

In October 2025, Causeway Therapeutics reported topline results from the Phase II TenoMiR trial. The primary pain endpoint was not met in the full analysis population, which included patients who did not receive the investigational therapy at the site of tendon injury.

There is currently no approved disease-modifying therapy for tendinopathy, creating a significant unmet need.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space gradually shifting from conservative and symptomatic management toward regenerative and mechanism-based therapies, including MSC-based approaches, microRNA therapies, and optimized PRP.

Leading Tendinopathy companies include Causeway Therapeutics and others. Promising therapies include TenoMiR (CWT-001) and others.

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Tendinopathy Overview

Tendinopathy is a group of tendon disorders characterized by activity-related pain, functional limitation, and tendon degeneration, most often caused by repetitive mechanical overload and failed healing rather than acute inflammation. It commonly affects the Achilles, patellar, rotator cuff, and lateral elbow tendons (tennis elbow) and is associated with sports and occupational overuse. The condition involves collagen disorganization and impaired tendon repair, leading to a chronic, predominantly degenerative course. Diagnosis is primarily clinical, supported by ultrasound and MRI. Treatment is mainly conservative, with progressive tendon-loading and eccentric exercise as first-line therapy, alongside physiotherapy, activity modification, and shockwave therapy. NSAIDs and corticosteroid injections offer short-term relief, PRP shows inconsistent outcomes, and surgery is reserved for refractory cases.

Common symptoms and features include:



Activity-related tendon pain

Localized tenderness

Reduced function and load tolerance

Tendon thickening seen on ultrasound Persistent or recurrent symptoms

Tendinopathy Emerging Drugs Profile

TenoMiR (CWT-001): Causeway Therapeutics TenoMiR is a first-in-class investigational microRNA-based therapy designed to target the underlying biology of tendinopathy rather than symptoms alone. It is a synthetic mimic of microRNA-29a (miR-29a), intended to restore its reduced expression in injured tendon tissue and modulate pathways involved in collagen regulation and tendon remodeling. It is given as a single, ultrasound-guided intratendinous injection for localized delivery. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Tendinopathy Market Drivers



Chronic, recurrent disease course: Many patients have persistent or recurrent symptoms, especially in load-bearing tendons such as the Achilles and patellar tendons, sustaining demand for effective treatment.

Sports and occupational burden: High prevalence in athletes and manual workers, particularly in running, jumping, and overhead sports, reinforces tendinopathy as a major sports medicine burden.

Aging populations: Age-related tendon degeneration increases occurrence in middle-aged and older adults.

No approved disease-modifying therapy: The lack of therapies that restore tendon structure creates a clear opening for regenerative and mechanism-based treatments.

Pipeline innovation: MSC-based therapies, microRNA approaches such as TenoMiR, and optimized PRP aim to restore tendon structure and repair. Demand for non-opioid, tissue-repair treatments: Patients and clinicians are seeking durable alternatives to symptomatic care.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Tendinopathy Market Drivers and Barriers

Tendinopathy Market Barriers



Dominance of conservative care: Physiotherapy and load management are the established first-line standard, and they are low-cost and widely accepted.

Inconsistent evidence for biologics: PRP outcomes vary with preparation and patient selection, which tempers confidence in new injectables.

Early-stage pipeline: Regenerative therapies remain in early development with few candidates, and one Phase II trial missed its primary pain endpoint in the full analysis population.

Diagnostic uncertainty and under-recognition: Imaging findings do not always correlate with symptoms, and the condition is under-recognized in primary care.

Limited long-term efficacy of current drugs: Corticosteroids bring recurrence and potential tendon weakening, while NSAIDs only provide short-term relief.

Difficult trial endpoints: Subjective pain outcomes, heterogeneous patient populations, and variable injection targeting complicate clinical development. Lack of treatment consensus: Variable practice across regions slows adoption of new therapies.

Scope of the Tendinopathy Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: TenoMiR (CWT-001) and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Tendinopathy: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): TenoMiR (Causeway Therapeutics)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.