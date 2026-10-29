Five More Ukrainians Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Territories Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, five Ukrainian citizens who had been in temporarily occupied territories returned to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. All of them needed assistance from others during the transfer because of serious health conditions and limited mobility," Lubinets said.

He stressed that this was a separate mission from the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

Those evacuated included a married couple.

"On September 11, 2026, they were going to buy food in the temporarily occupied territory. Their car hit a mine, and both sustained multiple injuries and shrapnel wounds. After the explosion, a passerby helped them get home, covering about three kilometers together with them," Lubinets said.

"Because of the difficult security situation, the ambulance crew they called never arrived. There was virtually no possibility of getting help from other residents, as the village had been deserted. The route to nearby Hola Prystan ran through a dangerous area in the immediate vicinity of the combat zone," Lubinets said.

According to the ombudsman, the injured couple went without medical assistance for 12 days.

"The couple remained at home without adequate medical care, suffering from serious injuries under occupation and in constant danger. They were finally taken to a hospital on September 23 – 12 days later," Lubinets said.

Fifteen people evacuated from Beryslav in Kherson region

According to him, "the couple's condition was deteriorating. The husband had lost his sight and had multiple shrapnel wounds. His wife needed urgent skin graft surgery. Her diabetes complicated the course of treatment. Time was working against them."

The couple's son contacted the ombudsman for help and asked him to save his parents.

"Returning people with serious injuries and limited mobility is an extremely difficult task. It requires careful coordination and individual planning, as the transfer must take into account each person's health, the need for medical supervision and subsequent treatment," Lubinets said.

The ombudsman expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the operation, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine.

On October 29, a Ukrainian delegation led by Lubinets set off toward temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region to monitor the humanitarian operation.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook