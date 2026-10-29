Russia Suffers Record Battlefield Losses In October General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff recalled that the previous highest figure was recorded in December 2024, when Russia lost 48,670 personnel.

Russia's average daily losses in October currently stand at around 1,750 personnel.

"Losses in the Russian army continue to rise steadily: 26,090 personnel in February 2026, 46,230 in September, and 49,040 in October (as of October 29)," the General Staff said.

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This is significant because the enemy's rate of losses exceeds its ability to replenish its units, meaning that each month of the war is costing the Russian army increasingly more, the military said.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 29, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,584,910 personnel, including 1,560 killed or wounded on October 28.