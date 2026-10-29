TSX Wanes To End Thursday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre leaned lower by the close on Thursday, despite growth in health-care issues, mostly due to weakness in resource concerns.
The TSX doffed 16.06 points to finish Thursday at 36,249.03.
The Canadian dollar was up 0.01 cents at 71.51 cents U.S.
Among company news, Alamos?Gold missed third-quarter profit estimates, while Agnico Eagle Mines surpassed profit expectations.
Alamos concluded Thursday down $3.98, or 9%, $40.38, while Agnico blundered $10.45, or 4.1%, to $245.54. Kinross Gold shed $2.02, or 6.3%, to $30.15 after its quarterly revenue fell 2%
Allied Properties units tumbled $1.01, or 19%, to $4.32 after it reported a 6% fall in quarterly rental revenue.
Extendicare took on 46 cents, or 1.8%, to $26.76.
Algonquin Power moved higher 15 cents, or 2%, to $7.60, while Canadian Utilities grabbed 87 cents, or 1.7%, to $52.34.
Definity Financial climbed $2.05, or 2.9%, to 3%, to $73.26, while Brookfield shares grew $1.36, or 2.5%, to $55.17.
Bausch Health Companies soared $2.72, or 28.1%, to $12.39, after it beat third-quarter estimates and raised annual forecast.
Celestica waned $24.42, or 5.8%, to $396.12, while BlackBerry dropped 30 cents, or 2.3%, to $12.85.
Canada and the European Union agreed to deepen ties, but dropped a contentious proposal for associate EU membership?from a joint declaration seen by Reuters ahead of a summit in Montreal by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Economically speaking, the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,600 (-0.3%) in August, after edging down by 15,700 (-0.1%) in July.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 57,200 (+0.3%) in August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 12.36 points, or 1.5%, to 826.64.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by health-care, sprinting 6.8%, while utilities gained 1.1%, and financials moved higher 0.8%.
The four laggards were weighed by gold, slipping 3.6%, while materials dipped 3.3%, and information technology fell 1.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were under pressure Thursday, weighed down by the latest batch of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrials skidded 132.48 points to 52,342.62.
The S&P 500 ditched 23.75 points to 7,720,23.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled 365.13 points, or 1.4%, to 26,184.72.
Alphabet lost 13% after it missed expectations on adjusted earnings per share and revenue in the third quarter. The Google parent posted negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion. The company kept its full-year capital expenditures forecast at $195 billion to $205 billion.
Fellow Dow member Caterpillar slid 9%. While the industrial giant reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter, sales in its construction industries business came in slightly below estimates.
Microsoft was also lower, reversing course from its initial advance after growth in the Windows maker's Azure cloud infrastructure business helped earnings and revenue to beat analyst estimates in its fiscal first quarter ending in September. The stock was last down almost 1%.
Shares of CoreWeave hesitated 3%, while Nebius declined more than 5%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.96% from Wednesday's 5.05%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 23 cents to $102.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumped $18.70 to $4,031.90 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre leaned lower by the close on Thursday, despite growth in health-care issues, mostly due to weakness in resource concerns.
The TSX doffed 16.06 points to finish Thursday at 36,249.03.
The Canadian dollar was up 0.01 cents at 71.51 cents U.S.
Among company news, Alamos?Gold missed third-quarter profit estimates, while Agnico Eagle Mines surpassed profit expectations.
Alamos concluded Thursday down $3.98, or 9%, $40.38, while Agnico blundered $10.45, or 4.1%, to $245.54. Kinross Gold shed $2.02, or 6.3%, to $30.15 after its quarterly revenue fell 2%
Allied Properties units tumbled $1.01, or 19%, to $4.32 after it reported a 6% fall in quarterly rental revenue.
Extendicare took on 46 cents, or 1.8%, to $26.76.
Algonquin Power moved higher 15 cents, or 2%, to $7.60, while Canadian Utilities grabbed 87 cents, or 1.7%, to $52.34.
Definity Financial climbed $2.05, or 2.9%, to 3%, to $73.26, while Brookfield shares grew $1.36, or 2.5%, to $55.17.
Bausch Health Companies soared $2.72, or 28.1%, to $12.39, after it beat third-quarter estimates and raised annual forecast.
Celestica waned $24.42, or 5.8%, to $396.12, while BlackBerry dropped 30 cents, or 2.3%, to $12.85.
Canada and the European Union agreed to deepen ties, but dropped a contentious proposal for associate EU membership?from a joint declaration seen by Reuters ahead of a summit in Montreal by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Economically speaking, the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,600 (-0.3%) in August, after edging down by 15,700 (-0.1%) in July.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 57,200 (+0.3%) in August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 12.36 points, or 1.5%, to 826.64.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by health-care, sprinting 6.8%, while utilities gained 1.1%, and financials moved higher 0.8%.
The four laggards were weighed by gold, slipping 3.6%, while materials dipped 3.3%, and information technology fell 1.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were under pressure Thursday, weighed down by the latest batch of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrials skidded 132.48 points to 52,342.62.
The S&P 500 ditched 23.75 points to 7,720,23.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled 365.13 points, or 1.4%, to 26,184.72.
Alphabet lost 13% after it missed expectations on adjusted earnings per share and revenue in the third quarter. The Google parent posted negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion. The company kept its full-year capital expenditures forecast at $195 billion to $205 billion.
Fellow Dow member Caterpillar slid 9%. While the industrial giant reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter, sales in its construction industries business came in slightly below estimates.
Microsoft was also lower, reversing course from its initial advance after growth in the Windows maker's Azure cloud infrastructure business helped earnings and revenue to beat analyst estimates in its fiscal first quarter ending in September. The stock was last down almost 1%.
Shares of CoreWeave hesitated 3%, while Nebius declined more than 5%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.96% from Wednesday's 5.05%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 23 cents to $102.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumped $18.70 to $4,031.90 U.S. an ounce.
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