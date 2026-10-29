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La Veta, COLORADO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Estelle Center for Creative Arts is launching an Artist-in-Residency program. It provides artists with time and a studio to craft things by hand. The application portal opens November 1 and closes November 25 at 5 p.m. MTN, or sooner if 60 applications are received.







Students at an Estelle Center retreat.

Why now. Creative AI widely opens new opportunities, but researchers warn that it threatens traditional creative industrie because it enables rapid content creation in music, art, and film production. The Estelle Center's residency offers a counterpoint: uninterrupted time for artists to work with their own hands.

Jennifer Peterson, founder of Estelle Center, said,“AI is speeding up everything, but when people focus their time on experimentation and hands-on play with traditional art forms, the creative thinking process opens up the discovery of their best selves--often resulting in the creative innovation the world needs.”

What residents receive. The program will welcome four artists in 2028 for two three-week sessions held in January and February. Residents receive 24-hour studio access, a private sleeping room, and a $500 stipend upon completing program requirements.

The place. In La Veta, a Certified Creative District of Colorado, the Estelle Center offers artists a quiet place to focus on their creative work. The town features art galleries, breathtaking scenery, and family-owned shops and restaurants. Past artist retreat participants praise the Center's collaborative atmosphere and its hands-on instruction.

Community connection. Residents hold weekly open studios for the La Veta community to experience their craft. Residents also give artwork to the Center's November show, which helps the Estelle Center Scholarship Fund.

Story angles for editors:



The counter-AI trend: a new residency built around hands-on craft as technology reshapes creative work

A first-of-its-kind program in a small Colorado arts town, with a hard deadline of November 25 and a possible early close at 60 applications Working artists spend winter weeks in a remote mountain-town art studio creating and educating local audiences

How to apply. The application fee is $35. Details and the Artist-in-Residency Handbook are at estellecreativearts.com/artist-in-residency-program

About the Estelle Center for Creative Arts. The Center is at 105 W Ryus Ave, La Veta, Colorado. It holds five-day artist retreats in writing, mixed-media, fiber arts, and sculpture from April to October. The Center provides a welcoming, collaborative environment that values creative journeys and helps people experience self-discovery, self-compassion, and joy. Jennifer Peterson founded the center in 2023 in honor of her grandmother, Estelle, a passionate artist and community builder.

Media Contact: Marilyn Heywood Paige, 720-999-4082,...

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The Estelle Center is in La Veta, Colorado which sits at the foot of the Spanish Peaks and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

About Estelle Center for Creative Arts

Artist retreat center in La Veta, Colorado offering five-day artist retreats April through October.

Press Inquiries

Marilyn Heywood Paige

mhp [at] heywoodpaige.com

7209994082



105 W Ryus Avenue

La Veta, CO 81055