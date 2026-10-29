Sanad Browser Introduces Saudi-Developed Open-Source Browser For Windows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Built with Chromium and Electron, Sanad Browser emphasizes security-conscious design, Arabic usability, and open-source collaboration through GitHub.

YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sanad Al-Haramain has made the source code for Sanad Browser, an independently developed desktop web browser for Microsoft Windows, publicly available on GitHub. The Saudi-developed project uses Chromium and Electron technologies and is designed to provide a modern browsing experience with an emphasis on Arabic usability, privacy controls, and open-source collaboration.Created by Saudi software developer Murad Abdulrazzaq Aljohani, Sanad Browser demonstrates an approach to independent software development that combines established open-source technologies with locally developed application features.The project uses the Chromium rendering technology through the Electron framework, enabling compatibility with modern web applications while supporting a dedicated desktop interface. Its architecture includes sandboxed browser tabs, context isolation, and restrictions on access to privileged desktop functionality from remote web pages.According to the project's public technical documentation, Sanad Browser includes private browsing sessions, locally stored bookmarks and browsing history, reader mode, page search, download management, and options for exporting web content in PDF, image, and MHTML formats.The browser also provides optional content filtering based on EasyList and EasyPrivacy. These features are intended to help users manage advertising and tracking activity while retaining control over their browsing preferences. Filtering effectiveness may vary depending on website behavior and future changes to web technologies.Security is an ongoing consideration in the development process. The public repository includes testing procedures, dependency auditing, security documentation, and automated development workflows. These measures support the identification and correction of potential problems but do not guarantee that the software is free from vulnerabilities.For Windows distribution, the project uses MSIX packaging and Microsoft Store infrastructure. Its Windows release documentation describes installation testing, application packaging, and Store-managed updates. The browser is intended for compatible Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.The Microsoft Store listing provides an official distribution reference for the application. Actual installation availability may vary by region, device compatibility, and publication status.Microsoft Store:Open-source development is a central component of the initiative. The Sanad Browser source code is published under the MIT license, allowing developers to examine, modify, and contribute to the application in accordance with the applicable license conditions.The repository includes technical documentation and contribution guidelines. Interested developers can participate through GitHub by reporting issues, reviewing code, improving accessibility, extending automated tests, or proposing enhancements to the browser's functionality.GitHub Repository:The project also identifies artificial intelligence as a potential area for future research and development. Possible directions include webpage summarization, research assistance, and accessibility features. These concepts are exploratory and should not be interpreted as currently available product capabilities.Developed in Saudi Arabia, Sanad Browser represents an independent contribution to the wider open-source software ecosystem. The initiative reflects the broader emphasis on digital innovation, technical skills, and software development associated with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.About Sanad Al-Haramain and Sanad BrowserSanad Al-Haramain is an independently developed Saudi technology initiative founded by Murad Abdulrazzaq Aljohani. Sanad Browser is its open-source desktop web browser for Windows, built using Chromium and Electron. The project focuses on web compatibility, Arabic-language usability, application security practices, and community-driven software development.Official Website:Media Contact:Murad Abdulrazzaq AljohaniFounder and Software DeveloperSanad Al-Haramain - Sanad BrowserKingdom of Saudi ArabiaSanad Browser is an independent software project and is not sponsored, developed, or endorsed by Microsoft, Google, or the maintainers of Chromium and Electron.

MURAD Abdulrazzaq AALJOHANI

Sanad Browser

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Sanad Browser Introduces Saudi-Developed Open-Source Browser for Windows News Provided By Sanad Al-Haramain (Sanad Browser) October 29, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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