Ensign Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against The Ensign Group, Inc. - ENSG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: ENSG), if they purchased or otherwise acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

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About the Lawsuit

Ensign and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (ii) Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (iii) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iv) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (v) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (vi) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (vii) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.

The case is Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc., No. 26-cv-02963.

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