Abingdon Attorney Whitney Lundy Pennington Named Contributing Author In The Entrepreneurial Impact

Whitney Lundy Pennington, founder of Pennington Law Firm PLLC, creator of Permission to BecomeTM, and contributing author of The Entrepreneurial Impact.

Founder of Pennington Law Firm PLLC introduces“The Permission to BecomeTM,” her framework on reinvention, authenticity, and the courage to evolve

ABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whitney Lundy Pennington, founder of Pennington Law Firm PLLC, has been named a contributing author in The Entrepreneurial Impact: The Purpose, Influence, and Value Businesses Create Beyond Their Own Growth, a new book now available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle on Amazon. Her chapter, "The Permission to BecomeTM," explores how overburdened business owners can honor the identities that shaped their success while also permitting themselves to rebuild and evolve.

The Entrepreneurial Impact brings together business leaders who look past revenue and growth to the purpose, influence, and value their work creates in families, communities, and the people they serve. Pennington's chapter adds a personal dimension: the impact a leader has when they show others it is safe to change.

In "The Permission to BecomeTM," Pennington reflects on how success can quietly become a trap. After years of building a respected law practice and a recognizable reputation, she found herself asking what would happen if she wanted to be known for something more. She describes how entrepreneurs often protect what they have built instead of asking what that experience has prepared them to build next.

The chapter draws on more than 15 years of guiding clients through some of life's hardest transitions, including divorce, loss, and career shifts. Pennington calls these seasons "the chrysalis," the point where an old form can no longer continue. She also writes candidly about her own turning points: caring for her father before his death, a pointed question from her husband about the example she sets for their children, and her decision to stop hiding the sparkles and colorful suits that don't fit the stereotypical attorney.

At its core, the chapter argues that entrepreneurship is not a straight line to one permanent identity but a cycle of becoming, where past experience becomes the foundation for what is built next.

"My work has always been about walking with people through change. This chapter is my way of admitting I'm going through my 'chrysalis season' and inviting other business owners to stop treating change as a sign that something went wrong,” shared Pennington.

About Whitney Lundy Pennington

Whitney Lundy Pennington is an author, family-law attorney, speaker, and the creator of Permission to BecomeTM. As founder of Pennington Law Firm PLLC in Abingdon, Virginia, she has spent 15 years working beside people through some of life's hardest transitions. Changes in her own life have shaped the question at the heart of her framework: who are we becoming when the life or identity we once knew no longer fits?

Through writing, speaking, and honest conversation, Pennington is creating a community and a space for people to stop performing and to begin exploring what comes next. Her commentary and published works have appeared in WCYB, Woman's World, International Business Times, and The National Law Review.

Her professional recognitions include Continental Who's Who, Influential Women, and Lawyers of Distinction. Readers can connect with Whitney and subscribe to free Permission to BecomeTM resources.

Availability

The Entrepreneurial Impact: The Purpose, Influence, and Value Businesses Create Beyond Their Own Growth was published Oct. 20, 2026. The print editions are published by Associated Book Publishers, and the Kindle edition by Spines.

.Paperback (US), $11.99: amazon/dp/B0HNTKKMF6

.Hardcover (US), $21.99: amazon/dp/B0HNTB6V2G

.Kindle: amazon/dp/B0HNRQRF4N

Pennington is available for interviews, podcasts, speaking engagements, and book signings on reinvention and authentic leadership.

Media Contact

Kimberly Griggs | Media Relations for Whitney Lundy Pennington 806-584-6505 |...

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Kimberly Griggs on behalf of Whitney Lundy Pennington

Chrysalis Media

+1 806-584-6505

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