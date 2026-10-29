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Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Earnings Release And Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-29 06:01:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2027 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
 Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
US/Toll-Free Dial-in: (844) 481-2813 | International Dial-in: (412) 317-0677
Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.
Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available through November 10, 2027, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at .

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations
(713) 935-0122
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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