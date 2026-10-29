Adsgram Becomes The First To Bring Tcpa Optimization To External Links In Telegram Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertisers driving traffic to their own websites can now set a target cost per action, with AdsGram optimizing Telegram Ads delivery toward it

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsGram, an advertising platform for the Telegram ecosystem and a partner for Telegram Ads, today announced the launch of tCPA (target cost per action) optimization for Telegram Ads campaigns promoting external websites.









Based on AdsGram's review of publicly available offerings from Telegram Ads resellers as of October 2026, the company is the first in the Telegram ecosystem to make target-cost-per-action optimization available for external links.

Telegram reported passing 1 billion monthly active users in March 2025. For advertisers whose conversion is on the open web - a signup form, a checkout page, an app install - Telegram has been reachable but not optimizable. They could buy impressions against Telegram's 1 billion monthly active users, yet nothing in the campaign could respond to what happened after the click, because the result took place somewhere the ad platform could not see.

Telegram Ads inventory is sold on a CPM basis and the platform provides no bid optimization of its own. Advertisers set a bid and a daily budget before launch, and campaign settings are locked once the campaign goes live.

Cost-per-action optimization on AdsGram was previously available only for destinations inside Telegram - channel subscriptions, bot launches and Mini App launches - where the resulting action takes place within the messenger. With today's release, the same optimization is available for campaigns whose destination is an advertiser's own website.

"Advertisers whose conversion happens on their own website have been the hardest group to serve in Telegram Ads, because everything they measure sits outside the messenger," said Elizabeth Bydanova, Principal BD Manager at AdsGram. "Extending tCPA to external links means they can start from the cost per action they are willing to pay and let AdsGram optimize the campaign toward it - the same way they already plan every other performance channel."

With tCPA for external links, the advertiser sets a target cost per action alongside the campaign's budget and targeting. From there, AdsGram works to hold the campaign's actual cost per action as close to that target as possible. The targeting the advertiser defined stays as it was set, and billing remains on a CPM basis.

Like any optimized strategy, a tCPA campaign needs a learning phase before delivery settles; its progress is visible in the AdsGram interface. AdsGram recommends an initial budget of $500 and advises advertisers to finalise targeting before launch, as Telegram Ads campaign settings cannot be changed once a campaign is live.

tCPA for external links is available to all AdsGram advertisers today. Campaigns are created at traffic.adsgram.ai. Standard Telegram Ads terms apply, including a 500 USDT deposit reserved for a first campaign in each new region and language combination, and creative moderation within 24–48 hours on business days. Documentation is available at docs.adsgram.ai.

About AdsGram

Founded in 2024, AdsGram is an advertising platform for the Telegram ecosystem and a partner for Telegram Ads. It gives advertisers access to Telegram Ads alongside inventory across Telegram Mini Apps (TMA), channels and bots, serving more than 15 million ad impressions per day. In Telegram Ads, campaigns reach 213 countries through Target Users (TU), while Target Channels (TC) supports 59 languages. AdsGram offers image, video and task-based ad formats with built-in anti-fraud filtering to maintain traffic quality across its network, and works with advertisers across crypto, gaming, fintech, dating, iGaming and consumer apps. The company is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. More information is available at adsgram.ai.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Bydanova Principal BD Manager, AdsGram...