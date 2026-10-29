SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed A Complaint To Recover Losses Suffered By Purchasers Of O-I Glass, Inc. Common Stock And Sets A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 28, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OI) between March 14, 2025, to July 28, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Bryan v. O-I Glass, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-02849) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material facts concerning the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations.

On July 28, 2026, O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 Investor Day financial targets.

On this news, the price of O-I Glass' common stock declined from a closing market price of $9.06 per share on July 28, 2026, O-I Glass' stock price fell to $7.70 per share on July 29, 2026, a decline of about 15%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky.“We encourage OI shareholders to step forward before the December 28, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in OI common stock, you have until December 28, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

