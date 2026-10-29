Westmark Enterprises Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Personal Data Is Exposed

What Happened

On August 26, 2026, Westmark Enterprises became aware of suspicious activity affecting certain internal computer systems and launched an investigation with outside specialists. The investigation found that an unauthorized actor accessed a limited segment of Westmark's network between August 21 and August 26, 2026, and copied and potentially viewed files. Westmark began notifying affected individuals by written notice on October 23, 2026, and reported the incident to the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Attorneys General starting October 26, 2026. The company has not disclosed how many individuals were affected.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the breach may have involved names and Social Security numbers. Westmark is offering affected individuals 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian IdentityWorks; eligible individuals can enroll using the activation code in their notification letter by January 29, 2027.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on individuals whose personal information Westmark Enterprises maintained. Anyone who received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the breach. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy, and could press Westmark Enterprises to strengthen how it protects personal information. The firm evaluates claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly, and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach.

Consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus - Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring offered in your notice before the January 29, 2027 deadline.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; Web: .

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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