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A Plus Landscaping Offers Lighting Design With Each New Outdoor Living Project

29.10.2026 / 21:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REINHOLDS, PA - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Landscape lighting installation gives Central Pennsylvania homeowners the ability to use a patio, walkway, or outdoor gathering area well after sunset, extending the functional hours of an outdoor living space that would otherwise go dark at the end of the day. A Plus Landscaping, a family-owned design-build company based in Reinholds, integrates landscape and hardscape lighting systems into the same design process it applies to patios, pools, and outdoor kitchens. Path and Step Lighting for Visibility Without lighting, walkways, stairs, and grade changes become difficult to navigate once natural light fades. Path and step lighting addresses that directly. Low, directional fixtures placed along a walkway or at the edge of each step define the walking surface clearly without producing the glare that can reduce visibility across the rest of the yard. A Plus Landscaping incorporates lighting design alongside the hardscape project from the start. Wiring routes and fixture placement are determined within the same design-build process used for patios, pools, and outdoor kitchens. Uplighting for Curb Appeal Uplighting positions fixtures at ground level and directs light upward to draw attention to a specific element - a mature tree, a stone retaining wall, or the front facade of a home. The technique gives a property dimension and visual depth at night that a standard porch light or floodlight does not achieve. For homeowners who have invested in landscaping or outdoor living features, uplighting keeps those elements visible after dark rather than allowing them to disappear into shadow. Hardscape Lighting Built Into Construction Outdoor hardscape lighting performs most effectively when it is integrated into the structure during construction rather than added on top of it afterward. A Plus Landscaping plans fixtures into seat walls, pillars, and steps as part of the original construction process. The result is a light source that reads as part of the structure itself rather than a surface-mounted addition. Homeowners who later want to add a water feature or expand an existing hardscape lighting layout can discuss those options with their Design Professional. Energy-Efficient, Low-Voltage LED Systems LED landscape lighting systems for South Central PA properties operate on low-voltage wiring, designed and installed by A Plus Landscaping. Low-voltage runs can be routed safely through garden beds and beneath hardscape surfaces without the installation requirements associated with line-voltage systems. LED fixtures represent the standard approach to landscape lighting today. A Plus Landscaping sizes and configures each system to match the scope of the property, covering patio and walkway fixtures, tree uplighting, and integrated hardscape lighting. Homeowners planning a new patio, pool, or outdoor living project can request a quote to include lighting design within the same design-build process A Plus Landscaping uses for construction. About A Plus Landscaping A Plus Landscaping is a family-owned outdoor living design-build company founded in 2006 by Marcus Waldner. The company serves homeowners across Central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, and Reading. Services include landscape and hardscape lighting, paver patios, retaining walls, custom pools, outdoor kitchens, decks, and landscaping. Projects are built by certified installers, and financing is available through HFS Financial. Homeowners interested in landscape lighting installation can reach A Plus Landscaping by phone at (717) 335-1690 or through the contact form at apluslandscaping/contact/. Media Contact

Joe Esh

A Plus Landscaping, Reinholds, PA

Email: ...

Phone: (717) 335-1690

Website: apluslandscaping A Plus Landscaping

Media contact: Joe Esh

+1-717-335-1690

News Source: Search Atlas

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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