Shield Named A Visionary In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Communications Governance And Archiving Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shield also ranks among the three highest-scoring vendors across six Use Cases in the accompanying 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities report

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield, the award-winning digital communication risk management platform, today announced its placement in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) Solutions. Shield was named a Visionary and recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in a thorough evaluation of 16 vendors. In the complementary 2026 Critical Capabilities for DCGA, Shield scored among the three highest vendors across six Use Cases: Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Investigations, Organizational Insights, Archive and Retention, and AI Communications Governance.

According to Gartner,“By 2030, 70% of enterprises using DCGA solutions will adopt AI-driven features and processes, up from 40% in 2025, due to increasing data complexity and governance demands.” Gartner also projects,“By 2029, 85% of DCGA customers will consolidate the supervision of text- and audio/video-based content to a single DCGA solution, which is a major increase from less than 20% in 2025.”

Shield's AI-native Communication Risk Operating System addresses both shifts, bringing together communications capture, archiving, surveillance, investigations and governed agentic AI in a single platform. The platform supports over 150 communication sources and detects risk across more than 100 languages, including rare and unmonitored languages.

"Our vision has always been to give compliance teams a platform that they can trust, so they're ready for whatever comes next,” said Shiran Weitzman, co-founder and CEO of Shield.“We've built Shield as an AI-native operating system that brings together trusted communication data, intelligent risk detection, and human control. We believe this latest Gartner recognition reflects our ability to turn that vision into results for customers. As we advance agentic AI and expand our global presence, our goal is to help regulated organizations with the most complex client needs reach a state of continuous compliance readiness."

This marks Shield's third consecutive year of recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for DCGA since the category was established. Together, the reports provide a comprehensive, research-based evaluation of leading vendors in the DCGA market, assessing their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute as well as evaluating and scoring their product capabilities, with Shield scoring among the three highest rankings across key DCGA use cases.

Shield sees its placement and rankings as a reflection of its focus on applying governed AI to the hardest problems in communications compliance, transforming communications data into an actionable source of truth and supporting both regulatory and AI readiness. Its AmplifAI suite expands surveillance coverage with 91.7% precision, reduces alerts requiring manual review by 77.3%, explains risk within each alert, accelerates investigations up to seven times, and supports governed alert resolution with human oversight. Shield Insights adds enriched intelligence to that data, while Shield's AI-enabled Archive provides secure hot and cold storage to reduce the key pain point of data storage costs by up to 50%, and overcomes the challenge of modernization by simplifying migration from legacy systems, with no archive export or exit fee. Recent releases bring Microsoft 365 Copilot and Claude interactions into Shield for search, surveillance, and review, while Shield's MCP Server enables customers to leverage live Shield alert information within supported AI tools under existing governance and access controls.

To learn more about Shield's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for DCGA, visit .

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About Shield

Shield is the industry's award-winning AI-powered, end-to-end Communication Risk Operating System (OS), purpose-built for regulated organizations. Built on a unified, cloud-based data foundation, it ensures a single source of truth for communications governance, allowing organizations to manage increasing regulatory complexity, strengthen oversight, and improve operational efficiency. Shield's OS spans data ingestion, regulatory-grade archiving, discovery and investigations, surveillance, voice intelligence, and agentic AI capabilities within one platform, enabling regulated financial institutions to retain, investigate, supervise, and monitor communications across channels and languages.

Shield was named to the AIFinTech100 2026 list of the world's most innovative AI solution providers for financial services, received the Best eComms Surveillance Solution award from the TradingTech Insight Awards, and was awarded Best Agentic AI Platform in the 2026 AI in Capital Markets Awards, underscoring its rapid global expansion and market leadership. For more information, visit shieldfc.com.

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