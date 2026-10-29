Lost Money On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 28.31% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the July 30, 2026 disclosure regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the July 30, 2026 disclosure regarding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors who lost money on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities can submit their Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: July 30, 2026

Stock price decline: $81.14 per share, or 28.31% Closing price after the decline: $205.48 on July 30, 2026



What happened?

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has“ lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy.” As a result, the Company lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

On this news, shares of Alnylam fell as much as $81.14 or 28.31%, to close at $205.48 on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 29, 2026, the Company reported third quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported U.S. TTR demand growth was $81 million, versus $129 million in the prior quarter. Management now expects full year 2026 TTR revenue at the low end of its already-reduced guidance and acknowledged that expanded physician engagement has not translated into demand as quickly as anticipated.

On this news, Alnylam shares are down as much as $58.10 or 25%, in intraday trading on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"The price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares fell 28.31% following the July 30, 2026 disclosure that Alnylam had lowered its full-year 2026 TTR product sales guidance, reducing projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million, citing normalization of second line volume growth in the ATTR-CM market. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email ....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

press release

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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