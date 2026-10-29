Routes To Oleshky Cleared Of Mines, Humanitarian Convoy Ready To Depart Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

The humanitarian convoy is expected to arrive at the central hospital. All necessary assistance will be provided to residents.

People wishing to leave the city will be able to do so until 14:00. All necessary security measures will be put in place.

Humanitarian aid distribution will begin after 14:30.

Ukrainian, US, Russian representatives arrive at site from which aid will be delivered to Oleshky

According to Lubinets, delegations from Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the United States have gathered to coordinate further steps as part of the humanitarian mission. Journalists from all three countries are also present.

"We are conducting the humanitarian mission jointly with Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Our shared goal is to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians and facilitate the safe departure of everyone who wishes to leave the city," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets thanked Melania Trump for her personal involvement, mediation and coordination efforts, which had made it possible to reach important humanitarian agreements.

"We continue to work with Lantratova to implement them. Our unwavering priority is the lives and safety of civilians," the ombudsman concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine applying only to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to the White House press service, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military activity in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area will remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not know which direction people would choose to go during the evacuation from Oleshky, but understood that it would be easier for them to leave for areas deeper inside the territory temporarily occupied by Russia. However, he said, many people wanted to return to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Oleksandr Pavlichenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, noted that Russia was interested in keeping some of the population in Oleshky, as this would allow the occupying forces to use them as a human shield against Ukraine.

On Thursday, October 29, a Ukrainian delegation led by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets set off toward temporarily occupied Oleshky to monitor the humanitarian operation.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook