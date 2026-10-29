Solarapp+ Is The First Automated Permitting Platform To Pass An Independent ICC Audit Of Relevant Code Provisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Code Council review finds SolarAPP+ outputs accurately reflect the 2024 IRC, 2024 IFC and 2023 NEC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SolarAPP Foundation and the International Code Council (ICC) today announced results from the first independent code audit of an automated permitting platform for consistency with the requirements of relevant model code provisions. The review of SolarAPP+®, conducted between May and August 2026, found no errors in the platform's underlying calculations and that the platform accurately reflects the applicable requirements of the 2024 editions of the ICC's International Residential Code (IRC) and International Fire Code (IFC) and the 2023 edition of the National Fire Protection Association's National Electrical Code (NEC).

The audit represents the most thorough public safety evaluation of any automated permitting solution on the market today. SolarAPP+ is the first automated permitting platform to complete an audit by ICC.

“The SolarAPP Foundation treats public safety as the foundation of the work we do with building officials and jurisdictions across the country,” SolarAPP Foundation CEO, Matthew McAllister, said.“We are grateful for our partnership with ICC, the leaders in model codes and safety, to ensure that we set the highest quality bar possible for the hundreds of jurisdictions that rely on SolarAPP+ every day.”

ICC's review team examined a SolarAPP+ approval document from each of the platform's six System Design Categories - the architectures that together represent the full range of residential solar and energy storage configurations installed today. Each document was evaluated by checking project details, computing values such as wire sizing, grounding and bonding, control, overcurrent protection, and for consistency with the fire-safety requirements laid out in the codes.

“Building and fire officials need confidence that automated permitting tools reflect the codes they enforce. The Code Council has worked with SolarAPP+ since its early development to help align the platform with the International Codes, and this review was an extension of that work,” said Gabe Maser, Executive Vice President of Innovation & Growth at the International Code Council.“We look forward to continuing these efforts as the platform and the codes evolve.”

The audit identified, resolved, corrected, improved, or updated code citations and expanded code language to more closely reflect the evaluated code editions. The review focused on residential solar and storage projects to ensure the platform's processes accurately reflect the 2024 IFC and IRC and the 2023 NEC. No finding required a change to the platform's underlying calculation logic, and every correction has been resolved and addressed. The Code Council has launched a page, software evaluations, where it will post results of this and future SolarAPP+ evaluations, along with reviews of other code compliance software.

The SolarAPP Foundation and ICC will continue to report future audit results for prior and forthcoming code editions to ensure the platform continues to accurately reflect building safety codes and standards.

About the SolarAPP Foundation

The SolarAPP Foundation is an independent, non-profit working to advance a clean energy economy. The Foundation develops tools and solutions for safe and automated permitting and inspection of solar, storage, and other clean energy technologies. The SolarAPP+ automated plan review software is used by hundreds of jurisdictions across the country to transform complex permitting processes into simple, automated solutions that deliver instant permits and virtual inspections in their communities. Learn more at gosolarapp.org.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. ICC codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

Media Contact:

Maggie Suter, Chief of Staff

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