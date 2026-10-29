Concept3d Introduces Tour Stop Library For More Focused Virtual Campus Tours

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reusable stops help colleges and universities create audience-specific tours, while current tour partners receive 10 additional stops at no cost.

- Jill Bobrick Igl, Head of Product at Concept3DDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concept3D, the leading provider of interactive campus experiences and engagement solutions for higher education, has introduced the Tour Stop Library, a feature within its 360° Tours platform that lets organizations create, manage, and reuse virtual tour stops across multiple tours. Each unique stop counts once toward an account's stop limit, regardless of how many tours use it.To help partners explore the feature, Concept3D is providing current live 360° Tour accounts across all industries with 10 additional tour stops at no cost. For colleges and universities, the additional capacity creates opportunities to develop focused virtual campus tours around academic interests, housing, and student life.Create campus tours around student questionsProspective students and families bring different questions to the college search. A student exploring an academic program may want to see laboratories and learning spaces. A family considering campus housing may want to understand residence halls, dining options, and nearby places to study.The Tour Stop Library helps campus teams organize experiences around those interests. For example, a university could reuse relevant stops from its main campus tour in a housing-focused tour, then add new stops that provide a fuller picture of residential life. Descriptions and supporting media can explain how students use each space and what makes the experience distinctive.“The most useful virtual tours start with what people want to understand about a place,” said Jill Bobrick Igl, Head of Product at Concept3D.“The Tour Stop Library makes it easier for our partners to build experiences around those questions. By providing additional stops, we're giving teams more room to explore the stories and spaces that help students picture themselves on campus.”Reuse stops and simplify content maintenanceThe Tour Stop Library gives teams a central place to organize stops, including content prepared for future tours. Partners can add an existing stop to another tour without creating a duplicate or using another stop credit.Shared stops also simplify maintenance. When a team edits and publishes a shared stop, the updated content appears in every live tour using it. Tour Builder identifies where the stop is used so teams can review those connections before publishing. Changes to a tour's stop selection, order, or settings are published separately.The additional stops support experimentation with focused experiences while helping partners build on content they already have. Teams can begin with one audience, identify its questions, and select the campus spaces and information that address them.Learn more about the Tour Stop Library and for practical guidance, read What Makes an Effective Virtual Campus Tour? Start With the Student's Questions.About Concept3DFounded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions including interactive mapping, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations, Concept3D helps colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, campus navigation, and community building. Today, more than 700 institutions rely on Concept3D to power engaging, accessible digital campus experiences.

Josh Darnell

Concept3D

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Concept3D Introduces Tour Stop Library for More Focused Virtual Campus Tours News Provided By Concept3D October 29, 2026, 21:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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