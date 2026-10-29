Construction Industry In Saudi Arabia: $104.7 Billion By 2032, With Residential Construction Forecast To Grow At A 4.82% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia construction market is growing at a 3.94% CAGR from 2027 to 2032, with Riyadh accounting for 28.43% of market revenue in 2026.
Hyderabad, India, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia construction market size valued at USD 82.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 86.29 billion in 2027 to USD 104.7 billion by 2032, at a 3.94% CAGR during 2027–2032. Market growth is being supported by destination development, housing programs, utility investments, and ongoing infrastructure projects under national development initiatives. Demand is also expanding across residential, commercial, hospitality, and supporting infrastructure assets. However, shortages of skilled workers and cost pressures could affect project execution and completion timelines. Meanwhile, modular construction and privately financed developments are gaining traction, creating additional opportunities and broadening growth beyond large destination-led projects.
Saudi Arabia Construction Market Growth Drivers
Housing Programs and Community Infrastructure Supporting Urban Growth
Saudi Arabia's housing programs are driving construction activity beyond individual residential units by combining homes with the infrastructure and facilities required for complete communities. Developments featuring villas, apartments, and townhouses are generating demand for roads, utilities, schools, retail spaces, public facilities, and other supporting assets. This integrated development model is creating a wider project pipeline for contractors and suppliers across different construction segments. As cities continue to expand and new residential areas emerge, community-focused housing development is expected to support steady demand for construction services and related infrastructure.
Energy Transition Investment and Utility Construction
Saudi Arabia's energy transition is creating new construction opportunities across renewable energy, grid expansion, hydrogen, and carbon management projects. The development of new power generation assets requires supporting transmission infrastructure, utility connections, and civil works, expanding demand beyond individual renewable facilities. This broader investment is creating opportunities for contractors involved in site development, network extensions, and integrated civil and electrical works. Companies that can coordinate construction activities across generation and grid infrastructure are well positioned to benefit from the expanding energy-related project pipeline.
Transport and Logistics Infrastructure Expansion
Saudi Arabia's expansion of railways, metros, ports, and airports is strengthening its position as a regional trade and logistics hub while creating sustained construction opportunities. Port development, in particular, is driving demand for terminal upgrades, capacity expansion, and supporting infrastructure alongside new logistics facilities. This growth is opening additional opportunities for contractors across transport infrastructure, from large-scale new developments to modernization and expansion of existing assets.
Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Saudi Arabia's construction market is supported by housing, infrastructure, energy, and destination development. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent research practices and market validation to provide decision-makers with a clear, evidence-based view of market trends, growth prospects, and competitive developments.”
Key Segments Covered in the Saudi Arabia Construction Market Report
By Sector
Apartments / Condominiums
Retail Industrial & Logistics Others
Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)
By Construction Type
By Construction Method
Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)
By Investment Source
Key Construction Sectors Driving Market Growth
Residential Construction Driving Housing Development
Residential construction is supported by rising housing demand and ongoing development of apartments, condominiums, villas, and landed houses. Housing programs and urban expansion are creating sustained demand for new residential projects and related community infrastructure.
Commercial Construction Supporting Business Expansion
Commercial construction is benefiting from demand for office buildings, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and logistics assets. Business activity, retail development, and the expansion of logistics infrastructure are creating opportunities for construction across multiple commercial property types.
Infrastructure Construction Strengthening Connectivity and Utilities
Infrastructure construction is supported by investment in transportation networks, energy systems, utilities, and other public infrastructure. Road, rail, airport, energy, and utility projects are expanding the construction pipeline while supporting broader economic and urban development.
Saudi Arabia Construction Market Analysis by Region
Jeddah's municipal development is supporting commercial construction through dedicated districts designed for construction services, automotive activity, warehouses, markets, and truck facilities. The first phase includes multiple specialized districts aimed at organizing commercial activity and supporting local business operations. In the Dammam Metropolitan Area, rail connectivity to Dammam Second Industrial City is creating an additional industrial freight construction channel, supporting demand for logistics and industrial infrastructure.
Riyadh remains the largest city market for construction activity in Saudi Arabia and is expected to maintain strong growth through 2032. In January 2026, Larsen & Toubro's Heavy Civil Infrastructure business secured work on the Riyadh Metro Red Line extension through a Webuild-led consortium commissioned by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The project combines elevated and underground metro sections with multiple stations, requiring coordinated delivery across the different components. Access this Report in Japanese: ?utm_source=globenewswire
Overview – Saudi Arabia Construction Industry
Key Companies Covered in the Saudi Arabia Construction Market
| Study Period
| 2020 - 2032
| Market Size in 2026
| USD 82.8 Billion
| Market Size in 2027
| USD 86.29 Billion
| Market Size Forecast 2032
| USD 104.7 Billion
| Industry Expansion
| Growing at a CAGR of 3.94% during 2027-2032
| Segments Covered
| By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography
| Customization Scope
| Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Nesma & Partners Contracting
Al Rashid Trading & Contracting
Almabani General Contractors
Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting
El Seif Engineering Contracting
Abdullah A.M. Al-Khodari Sons
Al Latifia Trading & Contracting
China State Construction ME
China Railway Construction Corp.
Consolidated Contractors Co.
Diriyah Company ROSHN Group National Housing Company Get in-depth industry insights on the Saudi Arabia construction market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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