Fraudnet Recognized In The Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Fraud And Financial Crime Prevention, 2026

Fraud delivers an AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management, trusted by financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide.

FraudNet named as a Sample Vendor in the Self-Supervised Learning for Fraud Detection profile.

- Whitney Anderson, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FraudNet, an AI-Native fraud prevention, AML compliance and KYC/KYB platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Self-Supervised Learning for Fraud Detection profile of the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention, 2026, published on July 27, 2026.

To learn more about the report and what it covers, readers can visit its page on Gartner.

FraudNet's AI-Native platform delivers real-time fraud, risk and compliance solutions that help organizations protect the integrity of payments while reducing friction for legitimate customers. FraudNet believes its inclusion in this profile reflects its continued investment in machine learning that adapts as fraud patterns change.

“Fraud teams are defending against threats that look different every quarter, and they need technology that keeps pace,” says Whitney Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FraudNet.“Our focus is helping organizations stop fraud in real time without adding friction for the people they serve, and we're grateful to the customers and team members who make that work possible.”

To learn how FraudNet helps organizations detect and prevent fraud in real time, visit FraudNet.

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About FraudNet:

FraudNet delivers an AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management. Trusted by financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide, the patented solution prevents fraud, money laundering, and financial crimes in real-time while automating customer screening, monitoring, and compliance workflows. FraudNet's platform leverages collective intelligence derived from billions of transactions and digital identities. With a no-code/low-code architecture that natively integrates data from 50+ leading providers, and advanced AI and rules-based decision engines, FraudNet empowers businesses to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

Krupa Malawade

FraudNet, Inc.

+1 800-418-4420

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FraudNet Recognized in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention, 2026 News Provided By Fraud October 29, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Science, Technology



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