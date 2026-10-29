3D Systems Donates Nextdent 300 3D Printer To Remote Area Medical To Expand Access To Free Denture Care In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation supports Remote Area Medical's mission to bring high-quality dental care to underserved communities through advanced 3D printing technology.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced the donation of a NextDent® 300 MultiJet 3D printer to Remote Area Medical (RAM®), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals in the United States. The donation supports RAM's mission to eliminate barriers to essential healthcare by expanding its ability to provide customized, high-quality dentures to patients in need, at no cost.

For individuals without access to affordable dental care, missing teeth can significantly affect their ability to eat, speak, and engage confidently in everyday life. Yet the cost of restorative dental treatment, including dentures, can place these essential services out of reach. Since 1985, RAM has worked to eliminate these barriers, delivering free healthcare services to more than one million patients across the United States. In 2025 alone, the organization served 32,770 patients and provided more than $16.6 million in free healthcare through the efforts of over 17,000 volunteers.

After learning about RAM's mission and its use of 3D Systems' NextDent 5100 platform to provide dentures for underserved patients, 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves saw an opportunity to further support RAM's efforts. The donation of the Company's new NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer will help RAM expand its digital denture manufacturing capabilities, enabling faster production of high-quality dentures for patients in need.

The NextDent 300, powered by 3D Systems' MultiJet 3D Printing technology, enables the production of highly realistic, durable monolithic dentures, with teeth and gums printed together as a single piece. By streamlining traditionally labor-intensive denture manufacturing processes, the solution helps reduce production time while delivering the precision, fit, and natural aesthetics patients deserve.

The donated printer system is now installed and operational at RAM's facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the organization is already using the technology to produce dentures for members of the community. Once RAM's newest mobile dental laboratory is completed, the NextDent 300 will be integrated into the mobile unit, expanding the organization's ability to bring advanced digital denture production directly to underserved communities across the country.

“Remote Area Medical has an extraordinary record of bringing essential healthcare to people who need it most,” said Jeff Graves, CEO of 3D Systems.“We are proud to support that work with the NextDent 300, which enables the production of high-quality monolithic dentures more efficiently. The ability to eat comfortably, speak clearly, and smile with confidence can have a profound impact on a person's quality of life. We hope this donation helps RAM extend that impact to even more patients.”

“A Mirror Moment lasts only a few seconds, but its impact lasts a lifetime. It's the first time in years someone smiles without covering their mouth, with the confidence to apply for a job, share a meal with family, or simply laugh out loud. Remote Area Medical's partnership with 3D Systems lets us give patients high-quality dentures, and with them, a moment many thought they'd never have again. Together, we're proving what's possible when innovation and compassion share the same goal, one Mirror Moment at a time,” said Connor Gibson, Dental Technology Manager, Remote Area Medical.

RAM's ongoing investment in mobile healthcare services reflects its commitment to reaching patients who face geographic, financial, or other obstacles to treatment. The addition of the NextDent 300 will further support that work, helping the organization's dental teams provide essential restorative care through an increasingly efficient digital workflow. 3D Systems looks forward to continuing to support Remote Area Medical's community outreach.

For more information about 3D Systems' NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, visit .

To learn more about Remote Area Medical and its mission to provide free healthcare to underserved communities, visit .

About 3D Systems

About Remote Area Medical Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is a nonprofit provider of free dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals. Through its network of volunteers, pop-up clinics, and mobile healthcare units, RAM delivers essential care to individuals and communities in need, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

For 40 years Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at