Nephros Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:

Domestic access: 1 (646) 307-1963

International access: (800) 715-9871

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until November 12, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658

or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 8234499

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

...

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

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