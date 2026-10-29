22Nd Century Signs Groundbreaking Agreement With Gopuff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinnacle VLNand Pinnacle Pure will be offered on Gopuff's Nationwide Direct to Consumer On-Demand Platform

New trade channel supports 22nd Century's strategy to reach adult smokers beyond traditional convenience stores across the US

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) today announced that it has entered into a trade agreement with Gopuff to deliver its Pinnacle VLN® and Pinnacle Pure products direct to consumer via an app-based delivery channel as the company pursues additional routes to market for its portfolio. The Company expects the Pinnacle VLN® and Pinnacle Pure launch to occur in late fourth quarter 2026.

22nd Century Group sees on-demand delivery as an opportunity to extend our reach to access adult smokers who are currently served through traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets, including convenience stores. The Company believes that adding its products to Gopuff's national platform could reach adult smokers who prefer shopping through delivery apps and may not otherwise encounter Pinnacle products at the Company's existing retail locations. This opportunity would broaden consumer access and expand the Company's customer base while complementing its established retail distribution network.

“This new digital channel expands our product availability and establishes a nationwide presence more rapidly than the growth in traditional brick-and-mortar distribution alone. Equally important, it allows us to develop consumer demand in new geographies to support our retail sales efforts. This distribution strategy positions us to meet the evolving shopping habits of today's adult consumers,” said Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group.“For Pinnacle VLN® and Pinnacle Pure, we will continue to pursue traditional distribution across all relevant trade channels and markets. Digital platforms are an important part of our sales strategy alongside traditional retail.”

“We are pursuing channels that align with the distinct positioning of our products and give us additional ways to build awareness and distribution,” Firestone added.“This agreement is core to that approach. As this digital direct-to-consumer platform develops, we see an opportunity to reach adult consumers who want to learn more about our VLN® products from the convenience of their homes and on their own schedules. Our planned launch with Gopuff represents both a marketing opportunity and a source of incremental sales, and we believe it can generate additional demand for the Pinnacle brand in traditional retail as well over time.”

This complements 22nd Century Group's existing retail and convenience store relationships. Product availability will depend on delivery location and state licensing authorization, with sales limited to eligible adult consumers in markets where direct-to-consumer tobacco delivery is permitted.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the Tobacco Harm Reduction and Nicotine Reduction Movements by enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

Our Technology is Tobacco

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco plants were developed using our patented technologies that regulate alkaloid biosynthesis activities resulting in a tobacco plant that contains 95% less nicotine than traditional tobacco plants. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure that our-high-quality tobacco can be grown commercially at scale. We continue to develop our intellectual property to ensure our ongoing leadership in the tobacco harm reduction movement.

Our Products

We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette using our low nicotine tobacco, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption.

VLN® and Helps You Smoke Less® are registered trademarks of 22nd Century Limited LLC.



Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on X (formerly Twitter), on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at t ryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“consider,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“explore,”“foresee,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“preliminary,”“probable,”“project,”“promising,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive authorization or approval for new products, and (ii) our financial and operating performance. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed May 7, 2026 and August 14, 2026. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Daniel Otto

Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations

22nd Century Group

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