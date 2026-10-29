Xos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, today announced it will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 operating results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on November 12, 2026. Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST Webcast: U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-833-816-1411 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0507 Conference ID: 10212733



To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 26, 2026. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10212733. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) Xos, Inc.'s (“Xos”) liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness, (ii) Xos's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (iii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's products, (iv) Xos's ability to meet production milestones and fulfill backlog orders, (v) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (vi) variations in operating performance across competitors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos's business, (viii) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections, (ix) Xos's limited operating history, (x) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (xi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry, (xii) macroeconomic and political conditions, and (xiii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” included in Xos's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investor Relations website at or the SEC's website at . These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

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Xos Media Relations

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