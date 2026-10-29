Autumn Budget 2026: What It Means For UK Van And Fleet Operators

Fleets and commercial vehicles are set to benefit from a freeze on fuel duty and a permanent increase to Approved Mileage Allowance Payment thresholds.

- James NixonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chancellor of the Exchequer has presented the Autumn Budget 2026, introducing a series of targeted fiscal interventions aimed at shielding British industry from persistent cost-of-doing-business pressures. For commercial vehicle operators, logistics firms, and tradespeople managing tight operational margins, the Budget delivers decisive overhead relief on running costs alongside longer-term measures to support the transition to electric transport.Commercial vehicle specialist Commercial Vehicle Contracts notes that while the Chancellor's measures deliver immediate stability for combustion fleets, operators must treat this period as an operational bridge rather than a pause on broader fleet decarbonisation.In a direct intervention to curb transport inflation, the government confirmed an extension of the 5p fuel duty cut and a continued duty freeze until 1 July 2027, holding the rate at 52.95p per litre. This maintains fuel duty at its lowest level in over 16 years, while the red diesel rate remains at a two-decade low. In addition, the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) road tax holiday has been maintained through to 1 July 2027.Together, these measures remove sudden pump volatility from commercial budgets for the next 18 months. For distribution networks, service engineers, and van delivery fleets, the freeze prevents an immediate spike in running costs and allows operators to forecast haulage and logistics expenses with far greater pricing accuracy.The Budget also enacted a permanent increase in statutory Approved Mileage Allowance Payment (AMAP) thresholds. The tax-free reimbursement rate is now permanently set at 55p per mile for the first 10,000 business miles, with the secondary threshold increasing from 25p to 35p per mile.This change provides overdue financial relief for 'grey fleet' operations, where employees and contractors use personal vans or cars for commercial journeys. With steep inflation over recent years impacting vehicle servicing, replacement tyres, and commercial motor insurance, the increased rates enable businesses to reimburse staff accurately without incurring additional tax burdens or leaving workers out of pocket.Alongside combustion vehicle protections, the Budget set out key structural policies affecting fleet electrification. The government confirmed an extension of the reduced VAT rate on domestic electricity to July 2027 and outlined commitments to decouple wholesale electricity prices from volatile gas markets.For commercial van fleets operating take-home policies - where drivers recharge vehicles overnight at home - the domestic VAT extension helps keep overnight depot-equivalent running costs manageable. Reforming the electricity grid and driving down power generation costs remain central to lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for commercial electric vehicles (e-LCVs) as fleets work towards future zero-emission mandates.Commenting on the Chancellor's announcements, James Nixon of Commercial Vehicle Contracts stated:“The Autumn Budget provides genuine breathing space for an industry that has shouldered unrelenting cost pressures over the last three years. Extending the fuel duty freeze and the HGV tax holiday offers welcome budget certainty across supply chains, while the permanent hike in mileage rates acknowledges the real-world costs of vehicle maintenance on UK roads. However, these tax freezes should be seen as an operational bridge, not a permanent reprieve”, cautioned Nixon.“Fleet managers cannot afford to stall long-term planning. The most resilient businesses will use this 18-month window of fuel price stability to audit route profiles, assess vehicle duty cycles, and prepare their infrastructure for electrification before regulatory deadlines tighten.”With the fiscal landscape now settled through mid-2027, commercial vehicle operators face a dual priority: managing immediate day-to-day efficiencies whilst preparing for the structural shift towards electric commercial transport.Updating payroll platforms to reflect the new 55p and 35p mileage thresholds will be an essential immediate task for administrative teams. Over the medium term, businesses that combine disciplined operational management of existing diesel assets with measured, phased investment in electric vehicles will be best placed to maintain competitive delivery margins in the years ahead.

James Nixon

Commercial Vehicle Contracts

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Autumn Budget 2026: What It Means for UK Van and Fleet Operators News Provided By Tilious October 29, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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