Italian Military Helicopter Crashes In Bosnia EUFOR Confirms Deaths And Serious Injuries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) – The command of the European Union Force in Bosnia (EUFOR) announced that several military personnel were killed and others seriously injured after an Italian military helicopter belonging to the force crashed, according to a statement.

Italy's Defense Ministry said Thursday that a CH-47 Chinook helicopter operating within EUFOR Althea crashed Thursday afternoon in Bosnia and Herzegovina for reasons still under investigation.

The ministry confirmed that rescue teams responded immediately, according to the Italian ANSA news agency.

The Defense Ministry declined to make further statements at this time pending more precise information, particularly regarding the health condition of the crew.

Local media reported at least three dead and 12 injured but did not disclose the nationalities of the victims. EUFOR said in its statement that several of its personnel were killed and others seriously wounded in the crash near Brčko in northeastern Bosnia, without specifying the nationalities of the victims, and urged the public to refrain from speculation about the identities of those involved.

//Petra// AF